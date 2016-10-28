M+W Group and partners present a study on the efficiency of solar technologies

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Stuttgart, 28 October 2016
M+W Group and project partners have presented the first results from extensive
research into the benefits of combining the use of solar thermal and
photovoltaic power plants.
The THERMVOLT study, produced by a partnership of M+W Group, the DLR Institutes
for Solar Research and Technical Thermodynamics, the Lappeenranta University of
Technology (Finland), and Fichtner GmbH & Co KG focused on the efficiency of
solar technologies and the security of power supply.
The THERMVOLT Project was an engineering, economic and environmental comparison
of solarthermal (CSP) and photovoltaic (PV) power plants with a battery storage
facility. The research examined how these power plants could be developed to
generate electricity from solar energy that is affordable, environmentally
friendly as well as available around the clock.
The CSP power plants investigated had a thermal energy storage facility combined
with a fossil fuel burner which was used as necessary and linked to specific
emissions limits. The PV combined power plants had a battery storage facility
and a fossil reserve system (for example a gas-fired power plant) with which
they could be operated in a network.
Manfred Engelhard, Technology Manager Energy at M+W Group, explained: "The key
challenge for achieving an increasing proportion of renewably generated
electricity in the grid is related to the availability of effective and
affordable storage solutions. After all, the sun does not shine all the time and
the fluctuation of 'feed-in' therefore rises as the proportion of solar energy
increases in the grid. Electricity storage systems in the form of large,
stationary battery storage banks along with PV systems demonstrate a high
potential for reducing costs. The combination of PV and batteries is likely to
make an important contribution to certainty of supply through the delivery of
predictable electricity at an attractive price."
The results of the study indicate that currently a combination of CSP and PV is
more cost-effective in most scenarios than the use of only one of the two
technologies. The photovoltaic section of the power plant supplies electricity
directly to the grid during the day, while the solar thermal section stores
solar energy in a thermal storage facility. This provides the capability to feed
this energy into the grid as electricity during the night.
On account of the current high level of costs for battery storage, PV-battery
combined power plants are currently subject to the highest electricity
generation costs. However, these costs are likely to approximate to the
electricity generation costs of solar thermal power plants with thermal storage
under favorable conditions by the year 2030, or may even fall below this level
of expenditure.
The initial results of the study were recently presented at the SolarPACES
Conference in Abu Dhabi on 12 October 2016. The final report for the study,
which was financed with a grant of 500,000 Euros from the Federal Ministry for
Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), will be submitted by the close of 2016.
You can find the presentation held at the SolarPACES Conference by clicking on
the following link:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/309011409_Techno-
Economic_Analysis_and_Comparison_of_CSP_with_Hybrid_PV-Battery_Power_Plants_-
_Results_from_the_THERMVOLT_Study
About M+W Group: M+W Group GmbH, based in Stuttgart/Germany, is a leading global
high-tech engineering company. Established in 1912, the company operates in more
than 30 countries. The M+W Group manages projects of all dimensions on behalf of
clients from various sectors, including electronics, chemicals and
pharmaceuticals, energy and information technology - from semiconductor plants
to nanotechnology research centers. The company offers a full range of services
from concept and design to turnkey solutions. During the financial year 2015,
the M+W Group generated sales of ~3.0 billion euros with around 6,000 employees
worldwide. For more information please visit: www.mwgroup.net.
Press contact:
Christoph Jag
Phone: +49 711 8804-2193
E-Mail: christoph.jag(at)mwgroup.net
