M+W Group and partners present a study on the efficiency of solar technologies

Stuttgart, 28 October 2016



M+W Group and project partners have presented the first results from extensive

research into the benefits of combining the use of solar thermal and

photovoltaic power plants.



The THERMVOLT study, produced by a partnership of M+W Group, the DLR Institutes

for Solar Research and Technical Thermodynamics, the Lappeenranta University of

Technology (Finland), and Fichtner GmbH & Co KG focused on the efficiency of

solar technologies and the security of power supply.



The THERMVOLT Project was an engineering, economic and environmental comparison

of solarthermal (CSP) and photovoltaic (PV) power plants with a battery storage

facility. The research examined how these power plants could be developed to

generate electricity from solar energy that is affordable, environmentally

friendly as well as available around the clock.



The CSP power plants investigated had a thermal energy storage facility combined

with a fossil fuel burner which was used as necessary and linked to specific

emissions limits. The PV combined power plants had a battery storage facility

and a fossil reserve system (for example a gas-fired power plant) with which

they could be operated in a network.



Manfred Engelhard, Technology Manager Energy at M+W Group, explained: "The key

challenge for achieving an increasing proportion of renewably generated

electricity in the grid is related to the availability of effective and

affordable storage solutions. After all, the sun does not shine all the time and

the fluctuation of 'feed-in' therefore rises as the proportion of solar energy

increases in the grid. Electricity storage systems in the form of large,



stationary battery storage banks along with PV systems demonstrate a high

potential for reducing costs. The combination of PV and batteries is likely to

make an important contribution to certainty of supply through the delivery of

predictable electricity at an attractive price."



The results of the study indicate that currently a combination of CSP and PV is

more cost-effective in most scenarios than the use of only one of the two

technologies. The photovoltaic section of the power plant supplies electricity

directly to the grid during the day, while the solar thermal section stores

solar energy in a thermal storage facility. This provides the capability to feed

this energy into the grid as electricity during the night.



On account of the current high level of costs for battery storage, PV-battery

combined power plants are currently subject to the highest electricity

generation costs. However, these costs are likely to approximate to the

electricity generation costs of solar thermal power plants with thermal storage

under favorable conditions by the year 2030, or may even fall below this level

of expenditure.



The initial results of the study were recently presented at the SolarPACES

Conference in Abu Dhabi on 12 October 2016. The final report for the study,

which was financed with a grant of 500,000 Euros from the Federal Ministry for

Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), will be submitted by the close of 2016.



You can find the presentation held at the SolarPACES Conference by clicking on

the following link:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/309011409_Techno-

Economic_Analysis_and_Comparison_of_CSP_with_Hybrid_PV-Battery_Power_Plants_-

_Results_from_the_THERMVOLT_Study





About M+W Group: M+W Group GmbH, based in Stuttgart/Germany, is a leading global

high-tech engineering company. Established in 1912, the company operates in more

than 30 countries. The M+W Group manages projects of all dimensions on behalf of

clients from various sectors, including electronics, chemicals and

pharmaceuticals, energy and information technology - from semiconductor plants

to nanotechnology research centers. The company offers a full range of services

from concept and design to turnkey solutions. During the financial year 2015,

the M+W Group generated sales of ~3.0 billion euros with around 6,000 employees

worldwide. For more information please visit: www.mwgroup.net.





Press contact:

Christoph Jag

Phone: +49 711 8804-2193

E-Mail: christoph.jag(at)mwgroup.net







