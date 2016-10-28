Volta Finance Limited : Annual Financial Report

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Volta Finance Limited (VTA) - Publication of the annual report and accounts for
the financial year ended 31 July 2016
NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO
THE UNITED STATES
*****
Guernsey, 28 October 2016
Volta Finance Limited ("Volta" or the "Company") has published its results for
the financial year ended 31 July 2016. The 2016 annual report and accounts are
attached to this release and are available on Volta's website
(www.voltafinance.com).
Notice of the Company's forthcoming annual general meeting on 29 November 2016
may be found on pages 63 and 64 of the annual report.
For further information, please contact:
For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay(at)axa-im.com
+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47
Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator
Sanne Group (Guernsey) Limited
voltafinance(at)sannegroup.com
+44 (0) 1481 739810
Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Alan Ray
Oliver Packard
Sapna Shah
+44 (0) 20 7397 1916
*****
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey)
Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock
Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the
purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is
subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for
financial markets in the Netherlands.
Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle
and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends.
Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through
diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the
Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited
to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage
loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through
vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to
portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment
Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in
structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.
*****
ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company
within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth
management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with ?694
billion in assets under management as of the end of June 2015. AXA IM employs
approximately 2,360 people around the world.
*****
This press release is for information only and does not constitute an invitation
or inducement to acquire shares in Volta Finance. Its circulation may be
prohibited in certain jurisdictions and no recipient may circulate copies of
this document in breach of such limitations or restrictions. This document is
not an offer for sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States
or to persons who are "U.S. persons" for purposes of Regulation S under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or otherwise in
circumstances where such offer would be restricted by applicable law. Such
securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an
exemption from registration from the Securities Act. The company does not intend
to register any portion of the offer of such securities in the United States or
to conduct a public offering of such securities in the United States.
*****
This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i)
persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals
falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000
(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth
companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling
within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being
referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities referred to herein are only
available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or
otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant
persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this
document or any of its contents. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide
to future performance.
*****
Volta- Annual Report 2016:
http://hugin.info/137695/R/2052657/768275.pdf
