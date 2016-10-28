Liechtenstein-based Valartis Finance Holding AG's recovery successfully concluded - completion of recovery plan for Valartis Group AG expected at end-November

Valartis Group AG /

Liechtenstein-based Valartis Finance Holding AG's recovery successfully

concluded - completion of recovery plan for Valartis Group AG expected at

end-November

Based on today's decision, the Princely Court of Liechtenstein has approved the

application for termination of bankruptcy deferment for Valartis Finance Holding

AG following the success­ful conclusion of the recovery process.[1] Valartis

Finance Holding AG is the Liechten­stein-based financial holding company of

Valartis Group AG, Baar, Switzerland. After closing of the sale's transaction

for the Liechtenstein banking group on 20 September 2016,[2] all outstanding

liabilities have now been settled, and the company is fully recovered and free

of debt. This means that Valartis Group AG is now also able to finalize its

recovery plan and to apply to the Cantonal Court of Zug, Switzerland for the

lifting of the Swiss moratorium.[3] The approval by the Cantonal Court of Zug is

expected at end-November 2016.





Agenda

General Meeting 2017 16 May 2017





For further information, please contact:

Kim-My Schefer, Head Corporate Communications & Marketing, Valartis Group AG

Tel. +41 44 503 54 02, MediaRelations(at)valartis.ch





Valartis Group

Valartis Group is an international finance group with offices in Switzerland,

Luxembourg, as well as Moscow and St. Petersburg. Valartis Group AG (Baar,

Switzerland) is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, SIX Swiss Exchange.

Continued operations include the fields of financial services, Real Estate

Project Management and Private Equity.

www.valartisgroup.ch



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





[1] See also media release from 16 November 2015: Valartis Group AG under

provisional moratorium; application for a definitive moratorium will be

submitted today; http://www.valartisgroup.ch/de/News-Medien/News-

Medienmitteilungen/.

[2] See also media release from 21 September 2016: Closing on the takeover of

Valartis Bank (Liechtenstein) AG by Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd. -

final precondition for successful implementation of recovery plans fulfilled;

http://www.valartisgroup.ch/de/News-Medien/News-Medienmitteilungen/.

[3] The moratorium in Switzerland is currently valid until 23 November 2016.





Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/143135/R/2052669/768282.pdf







More information:

http://www.valartisgroup.ch/



Valartis Group AG

