Spooky Halloween Prep and How to Gro Green

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- With fall in full swing, everyone wants to know how to take the stress out of last-minute Halloween prep and how to keep the inside and outside of our homes looking beautiful and green.

The easiest way to take the stress out of your Halloween planning is by visiting a one-stop-shop, like Target! They have everything you need to prep for Halloween this season, from home décor and costumes to candy you won't find anywhere else.

Try a family look this year! If you're into movies, Star Wars is always a classic and it's a great thing to do as a family or a group because there are so many different characters.

Sparkly pumpkins & chic day of the dead items from Target are both trending in terms of décor. These items will have your home looking festive and fabulous both inside & out.

Target also has you covered when it comes to candy. Kit Kat Darkness is a Target exclusive and will make your home a must visit for trick or treaters.

When it comes to growing green, you need to know about the GRO app from The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

It geotargets your exact location, down to the side of the street your house is on and it makes recommendations on when and what to plant, when and when not to water. It basically gives you a smart yard. The GRO app is tailored to your skill level so if you have one green thumb or an entire handful of them it makes you successful.

The app takes complex lawn and garden tasks and simplifies them, creating a personalized road-map to tackle projects. The technology behind GRO provides inspiration and education so you can transform any type of foliage, from backyard gardens to container plants.

The app is free to download and available on iOS and Android.

