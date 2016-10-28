       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory/(Photo Opportunity): Public Service Employees' Halloween Rally-Haunted by Phoenix!

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- As Monday, October 31 marks the government own deadline to finally fix the problems plaguing the Phoenix pay system's, public service employees represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the Canadian Association of Professional Employees and the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) will rally in downtown Ottawa to pressure officials into repairing the system once and for all.

"The government set its own October 31 deadline to eliminate the backlog of cases dating back to June 1, but we still don't know if public servants should expect a "trick" or a "treat" Monday. Our patience is wearing thin", worries PIPSC President Daviau.

"This is a problem that should already be mouldering in the grave," said Jessica Squires, Chair of CAPE's Mobilization Committee. "It's unacceptable that there are public servants out there that are still not getting paid for the important work they perform on behalf of Canadians."

PIPSC President Debi Daviau, PSAC President Robyn Benson and CAPE Mobilization Committee Chair Jessica Squires will address participants and will be available to the media to discuss the ongoing failure of the Phoenix pay system.

Contacts:
Pierre Lebel, Communications,
CAPE
(613) 236-9181 (cell.) or (613) 889-1027


Alroy Fonseca, Communications,
PSAC NCR
(613) 262-3658


Johanne Fillion, PIPSC
(613) 228-6310 ext 4953 or (613) 883-4900 (cell.)



More information:
http://www.pipsc.ca



Date: 10/28/2016 - 19:04
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


