AeroGrow to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results on November 11, 2016

(firmenpresse) - BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCQB: AERO) ("AeroGrow" or the "Company"), which is the manufacturer and distributor of the world's leading indoor gardening systems -- the AeroGarden line of Smart Countertop Gardens®., will announce financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2016 on Friday, November 11, 2016. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:00 pm ET to review the results. J. Michael Wolfe, CEO and President, and Grey Gibbs, Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting, will participate on the call.

To participate in the 12:00 pm ET conference call, please dial

U.S. (Toll Free): 1 (888) 347-7861

Toll/International: 1 (412) 902-4227

A telephonic replay of the call will be available within 2 hours of completion and will be available for the next 2 weeks. You will be able to access the audio file for 90 days following the completion of the call through the AeroGrow website at until February 9, 2017. To access the replay by phone, please dial:

U.S. and Canada: 1 (844) 512-2921

Toll/International: 1 (412) 317-6671

Conference Number: 10095888

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, AeroGrow International, Inc. is the leader in the rapidly growing indoor gardening category. AeroGardens allow anyone to grow farmer's market fresh herbs, salad greens, tomatoes, chili peppers, flowers and more, indoors, year-round, so simply and easily that no green thumb is required. With an AeroGarden...you can grow anything! In April 2013, AeroGrow entered into a strategic partnership with Scotts Miracle-Gro to continue to expand the indoor gardening market. For more information, visit .

Contact:



Grey Gibbs

Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting



303-444-7755





http://www.aerogrow.com



