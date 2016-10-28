FSWC Thrilled to Receive Canadian Race Relations Foundation Award of Excellence

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) is thrilled to receive the Canadian Race Relations Foundation (CRRF) Award of Excellence for the Tour for Humanity mobile Tolerance Education initiative. This recognition, awarded at the CRRF Award of Excellence Dinner last night, comes just two days after FSWC President and CEO Avi Benlolo was awarded the Order of Vaughan for his work in the field of human rights, education and advocacy.

"We could not have chosen a more appropriate organization to honour with this Award of Excellence," said CRRF Executive Director Anita Bromberg. "T4H exemplifies best practices of diversity and inclusion, and we are delighted to support the project with this biennial award."

"The phrase 'it takes a village' comes to mind," commented Benlolo. "This Award is really a tribute to our visionary donors and supporters who believe in the concept of education as an inoculation against hatred, and were willing to fund this initiative when it was little more than a hope and dream."

"To receive the stamp of approval for FSWC's signature initiative from an organization of the stature of the CRRF, and to realize the tremendous impact this educational project is having in communities across Ontario, is absolutely thrilling for all of us who believe so strongly in the power of education. To receive this Award in the same week I was inducted into the Order of Vaughan is beyond expectations. I feel both humble and proud, and extremely grateful," he added.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) is a leading Canadian non-profit human rights foundation directly representing over 30,000 members. FSWC is committed to countering racism and antisemitism and to promoting the principles of tolerance, social justice and Canadian democratic values through advocacy and educational programs including workshops, Freedom Day, the Spirit of Hope Benefit, Tools for Tolerance and the widely acclaimed new . FSWC is affiliated with the Simon Wiesenthal Center, an international Jewish human rights organization headquartered in Los Angeles, which has won two Academy Awards, has built two Museums of Tolerance (with a third being built in Jerusalem) and is an NGO at the United Nations, UNESCO, OAS, OSCE, the Council of Europe and the Latin American Parliament. Visit us at .

Canadian Headquarters: Toronto Branches: Los Angeles - New York - Chicago - Paris - Buenos Aires - Israel

To view the photo associated with this release, please visit the following link: .

Contacts:



Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC)

Stacey L. Starkman

Director of Communications & External Relations

416.864.9735 x 32





More information:

http://www.fswc.ca



PressRelease by

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/28/2016 - 19:18

Language: English

News-ID 503596

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 11



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease