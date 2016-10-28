Tintina Mines Limited: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Mr. Juan Rassmuss, Chairman and CEO of Tintina Mines Limited (TSX VENTURE: TTS), announced today that the Board of Directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Jing Peng of Marrelli Support Services Inc. of Toronto as Chief Financial Officer, who will succeed Mr. Rishi Tibriwal in this role, effective immediately. Mr. Rassmuss thanked Mr. Tibriwal for his service to the company.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not confirmed or validated the facts disclosed in this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

