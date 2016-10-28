NSR Resources Inc.: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Mr. Juan Rassmuss, Chairman and CEO of NSR Resources Inc., announced today that the Board of Directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Ms. Li Hua of Marrelli Support Services Inc. of Toronto as Chief Financial Officer, who will succeed Mr. Rishi Tibriwal in this role, effective immediately. Mr. Rassmuss thanked Mr. Tibriwal for his service to the company.
