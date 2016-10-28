Element Schedules Release of Q3-2016 Financial Results

       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element" or "the Company"), one of the world's leading fleet management companies, today announced that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2016 after the close of markets on November 14, 2016.

On October 3, 2016, Element's predecessor company, Element Financial Corporation, announced the completion of the reorganization of its business into two separate publicly traded companies - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) and ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (the "Separation Transaction"). As this Separation Transaction closed at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Element's filings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 will incorporate financial results for the operations of both Element Fleet Management Corp. and ECN Capital Corp.

Each of the separated companies will host a conference call and post a series of presentation slides to discuss their respective results with analysts as follows:

Contacts:
Element Fleet Management Corp.
John Sadler
Senior Vice President
Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations
(416) 646-5689


Element Fleet Management Corp.
Michel Beland
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 646-5680



More information:
http://www.elementfinancial.ca/



