Amedica Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA), a company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics as a biomaterial platform, announced today that it will release financial results for its third quarter 2016 on Thursday, November 10, 2016, after the market closes.

Following the release, that same day the Company will host a conference call and simultaneous audio webcast with Dr. Sonny Bal, Chairman and CEO of Amedica Corporation to review its third quarter 2016 financial results. Details related to this call are as follows:

Thursday, November 10, 2016

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

13649236

Toll-free 877-524-8416
International 412-902-1028

section of the Company's website

For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, a digital replay will be archived on the investor relations section of the Amedica website under .

Amedica is focused on the development and application of medical-grade silicon nitride ceramics. Amedica markets spinal fusion products and is developing a new generation of wear- and corrosion-resistant implant components for hip and knee arthroplasty. The Company manufactures its products in its ISO 13485 certified manufacturing facility and, through its partnership with Kyocera, the world's largest ceramic manufacturer. Amedica's spine products are FDA-cleared, CE-marked, and are currently marketed in the U.S. and select markets in Europe and South America through its distributor network and its growing OEM partnerships.

For more information on Amedica or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit .

Kevin Ontiveros
801-839-3502



Date: 10/28/2016 - 20:15
Language: English
