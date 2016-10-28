California Water Service Partners With Cristo Rey Jesuit High School for Student Work-Study Initiative

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- As part of its continued commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen, California Water Service (Cal Water), the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT), this week embarked on a partnership with Cristo Rey Jesuit High School's Work Study Program for students at its San Jose, Calif. campus.

At Cristo Rey San Jose, which supports high school students from socioeconomically challenged neighborhoods, students are offered a college-preparatory curriculum along with real-world work experience to help them learn, lead, and succeed in life beyond high school. Four students -- two freshmen, one sophomore, and one junior -- will train and work as interns in Cal Water's Information Technology, Facilities, Human Resources, and Communications departments, respectively. The students' internships will last through the remainder of the 2016-2017 academic year.

"I'm pleased to partner with Cristo Rey High School on this unique opportunity to help promising young people from our neighborhoods. This project is consistent with our purpose to improve the quality of life for our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders," said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. "We are excited to offer these students valuable, real-world experience and training in these fields, and to help them grow to become future leaders."

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 480,300 service connections in California. The company, which has provided water service in the state since 1926, was ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Water Utilities in the West" in 2016 by J.D. Power in its inaugural Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. Additional information may be obtained online at .

