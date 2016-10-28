Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2016

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 at close of business on November 3, 2016.
A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Friday, November 4, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. (Toronto time) which can be accessed by dialing 416-340-2216 or toll free 866-223-7781. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.
If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Andre La Rosa at 416-749-0314.
There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (conference id - 4466042#). The rebroadcast will be available until November 18, 2016.
The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".
Contacts:
Martinrea International Inc.
Fred Di Tosto
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 749-0314
(289) 982-3001 (FAX)
More information:
http://www.martinrea.com/Public/Home.aspx
