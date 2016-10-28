       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Cars


Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2016

ID: 503613
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 at close of business on November 3, 2016.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Friday, November 4, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. (Toronto time) which can be accessed by dialing 416-340-2216 or toll free 866-223-7781. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Andre La Rosa at 416-749-0314.

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (conference id - 4466042#). The rebroadcast will be available until November 18, 2016.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".

Contacts:
Martinrea International Inc.
Fred Di Tosto
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 749-0314
(289) 982-3001 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.martinrea.com/Public/Home.aspx



Keywords (optional):

martinrea-international-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/28/2016 - 21:01
Language: English
News-ID 503613
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Martinrea International Inc.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 36

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Cars




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.161
Registriert Heute: 22
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 241


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z