Working Opportunity Fund Announces CEO Transition

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd. (the "Fund") announces the retirement of Mr. David Levi as the Fund's President & CEO and a director and the appointment of Mr. Derek Lew as his successor. Mr. Lew is the President & CEO and director of the Fund's manager, Growth Works Capital Ltd.

Contacts:
Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd.
Derek Lew
President & CEO
(604) 895-7251



More information:
http://www.wofund.com/wof



published by: Marketwired
Date: 10/28/2016 - 22:51
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


