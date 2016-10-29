PyroGenesis Engages FronTier Merchant Capital Group for Investor Relations Services and Hires VP, Investors Relations in Furtherance of its Market Awareness Strategy

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. () (TSX VENTURE: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF), a clean-tech company (the "Company" or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, announces today that it has engaged FronTier Merchant Capital Group ("FronTier") to provide the Company with investor relations services.

Under the terms of the agreement, FronTier has been retained for a fifteen (15) month period for total consideration of $110,000. FronTier and its principals do not currently own any securities of PyroGenesis.

Additionally, the Company announces today the recent hire of Ms. Rodayna Kafal, VP, Investor Relations and Communications. Ms. Kafal is an engineer with previous public relations experience.

"We are pleased to announce the recent engagement of FronTier and hire of Ms. Kafal which we believe will help further our strategy to increase Company awareness within the marketplace," said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "We expect to initiate this strategy over the next few months, both across Canada and the US".

In conjunction with the agreement, the Company announces a $200,000 private placement offering with a company related to FronTier, consisting of the sale and issuance of common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") at an issue price of $0.20 per Common Share. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the private placement for general working purposes. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of those laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act).

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes. We provide engineering and manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Our core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Our operations are ISO 9001:2008 certified, and have been since 1997. PyroGenesis is a publicly-traded Canadian company on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker Symbol: PYR) and on the OTCQB Marketplace. For more information, please visit

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward- looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at , or at . Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the OTCQB accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

