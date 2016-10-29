Winners decided! Just two weeks to go before the Event Technology Awards 2016

With just two weeks to go before the 2016 Event Technology Awards ceremony, the judges scores have been submitted and the winners have been decided.

The suppliers and organisations that have been shortlisted will find out if they have scooped one of the prestigious prizes on Wednesday 9th November at Londons glamorous Supernova pop-up venue.



Over 400 guests are confirmed for what has become a firm fixture on the industrys calendar, and its not too late to join the party as there are still tickets available for those wishing to attend.



The Event Technology Awards ceremony is widely regarded as the only networking event that brings together agencies, brands, investors, buyers and suppliers from all event sectors including: exhibitions, conferences, meetings, experiential, festivals, concerts, and tours.



This years judging panel truly represents the global community that is the event technology sector, as well as reflecting a diverse range of skills and job roles within the event industry.



Awards Founder Adam Parry explained why the judging panel was such an important part of the process.



The panel not only has to judge the level of the technology that goes into creating the product or service, it also has to analyse how effective that product is at improving the event experience. That experience could be for an organiser, a visitor, or other suppliers. In that respect it was absolutely vital that the judging panel included those with a detailed understanding of complex technology, but also included those with hands-on practical experience of delivering live events.



The evening kicks off with a lively cocktail and champagne reception before guests are treated to a stunning three-course meal followed by complimentary beer, wine and soft-drinks.



This years list of finalists also represents the diverse nature of the event tech industry, and includes the use of technology at many of the worlds largest conferences, meetings, exhibitions and festivals alongside a number of high-profile brand activations.





Dont miss a fantastic evening of networking and celebration. To book tickets visit www.eventtechnologyawards.co.uk or email hello(at)eventtechnologyawards.co.uk



Preceding the Event Technology Awards is Event Tech Live, Europes only show dedicated to event technology. Taking place at the Old Truman Brewery in London, the show will play host to over 100 sessions, 80 exhibitors and over 1,000 attendees. Its free to attend and a must-visit for event professionals.



