       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Winners decided! Just two weeks to go before the Event Technology Awards 2016

With just two weeks to go before the 2016 Event Technology Awards ceremony, the judges scores have been submitted and the winners have been decided.

ID: 503634
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - With just two weeks to go before the 2016 Event Technology Awards ceremony, the judges scores have been submitted and the winners have been decided.

The suppliers and organisations that have been shortlisted will find out if they have scooped one of the prestigious prizes on Wednesday 9th November at Londons glamorous Supernova pop-up venue.

Over 400 guests are confirmed for what has become a firm fixture on the industrys calendar, and its not too late to join the party as there are still tickets available for those wishing to attend.

The Event Technology Awards ceremony is widely regarded as the only networking event that brings together agencies, brands, investors, buyers and suppliers from all event sectors including: exhibitions, conferences, meetings, experiential, festivals, concerts, and tours.

This years judging panel truly represents the global community that is the event technology sector, as well as reflecting a diverse range of skills and job roles within the event industry.

Awards Founder Adam Parry explained why the judging panel was such an important part of the process.

The panel not only has to judge the level of the technology that goes into creating the product or service, it also has to analyse how effective that product is at improving the event experience. That experience could be for an organiser, a visitor, or other suppliers. In that respect it was absolutely vital that the judging panel included those with a detailed understanding of complex technology, but also included those with hands-on practical experience of delivering live events.

The evening kicks off with a lively cocktail and champagne reception before guests are treated to a stunning three-course meal followed by complimentary beer, wine and soft-drinks.

This years list of finalists also represents the diverse nature of the event tech industry, and includes the use of technology at many of the worlds largest conferences, meetings, exhibitions and festivals alongside a number of high-profile brand activations.



Dont miss a fantastic evening of networking and celebration. To book tickets visit www.eventtechnologyawards.co.uk or email hello(at)eventtechnologyawards.co.uk

Event Tech Live

Preceding the Event Technology Awards is Event Tech Live, Europes only show dedicated to event technology. Taking place at the Old Truman Brewery in London, the show will play host to over 100 sessions, 80 exhibitors and over 1,000 attendees. Its free to attend and a must-visit for event professionals. You can register here

Event Tech Live / Event Technology Awards

Contact:
Paul Allott
AMP Events
Phone: 01777 802114
Address: 4 Glasby Square, Retford, Nottinghamshire, DN22 6EP, UK
Email: paul(at)ampevents.co.uk



More information:
http://www.eventtechnologyawards.co.uk/



Keywords (optional):

event-tech-live, event-technology-awards,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/29/2016 - 05:40
Language: English
News-ID 503634
Character count: 3109
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: AMP Events

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 27

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.162
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 23
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 163


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z