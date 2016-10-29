Uppgroup Inc Announces New Mobile Friendly Website for Showcasing Pro Desks Rolling Laptop Carts

Uppgroup Inc. today announces the launch of a new mobile-friendly website built to showcase the rolling laptop carts provided by its division Pro Desks.
(firmenpresse) - Uppgroup Inc. today announces the launch of a new mobile-friendly website built to showcase the rolling laptop carts provided by its division Pro Desks.
Pro Desks, a mobile computing division of Uppgroup Inc., have been providing vehicle and office laptop computer mounting solutions for years. The new revamped website www.prodesks.com now focuses on featuring the two rolling laptop desks that Pro Desks provide.
The site prodesks.com was up online for a long time as a store showing all mobile computing products provided by Pro Desks. Recently the site has been redesigned to feature all about rolling laptop cart products only. The new website is packed with useful information, photos and features for customers to explore. With simple and clear navigation, high quality visual images, the site provides better user experience on the whole.
Pro Desks provide two rolling laptop cart models for users to choose: the Rolling Pro and Rolling Pro II. The two products were perfectly designed to fit the needs of customers working in various fields. Pro Desks have clients who purchased these rolling laptop desks working in hospitals, medical centers, dentist offices, repair shop, auto body shops, high-tech industries, warehouses, aerospace engineering and design.
These rolling laptop carts are height adjustable and can be used standing as well as sitting. Both feature an ergonomic design, t-base with swivel casters for stability. Tapered basket is available.
Merv Carlson, Pro Desk President, had this to say: "We are very excited about the new site and aim to offer detailed description and genuine information on the two rolling laptop cart models available in our store."
The new Pro Desks website for showcasing the rolling laptop desks is highly interactive, easier to read and navigate through. The site comes with a modern responsive design, allowing mobile phone and tablet users to see the website as exactly the same beautiful as what desktop computer users do.
The website can easily be reached at http://www.prodesks.com/
Contact:
Merv Carlson, President
Pro Desks - Uppgroup Inc.
Address: 6016 Athelston Hartford Road, Grand Forks, BC, V0H 1H5, Canada
Toll-Free Phone: (800) 780-6029
E-mail: sales(at)pro-desks.com
More information:
http://www.prodesks.com/
Date: 10/29/2016 - 06:24
Language: English
News-ID 503635
Character count: 2542
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Pro Desks - Uppgroup Inc.
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 80
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.162
|Registriert Heute:
|0
|Registriert Gestern:
|23
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|149
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.