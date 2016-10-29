Los Angeles Shooting Range Offers One-Stop Shop for Gun Owners

LAX Firing Range is a Los Angeles shooting range that offers a one-stop shop for gun owners. Their facility features individual shooting range and a variety of amenities for shooters.

(firmenpresse) - LAX Firing Range is the premiere Los Angeles shooting range . They have been serving their customers for over 20 years now. Their number one goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone that enters their facility. Due to various amenities including a gun rental service, a large pro shop with gear & accessories, a gun-cleaning service and more, they have made themselves the one-stop shop of shooting ranges. The Los Angeles shooting range is a favorite among gun advocates.



Whether youre a beginning shooter or an expert marksman, this range is the perfect spot to practice shooting. They are accommodating to all skill levels, even offering a complimentary 10-minute training course for first timers. For those that are looking to perfect their skills, the Los Angeles shooting range offers beginners and advanced shooting classes. During these courses you will learn how to properly handle a gun in a safe and effective manner.



The Los Angeles shooting range has its very own Pro Shop located right on their lot. The shop includes ammunition, clothing, accessories, scopes, rifle upper kits and much more. Whatever youre looking for, theyre likely to have it in stock. LAX Firing Range has worked tirelessly to provide an excellent customer experience for everyone that enters their business. The Los Angeles shooting range isnt happy unless all of their customers are satisfied with their service and experience.



About LAX Firing Range



LAX Firing Range is a Los Angeles shooting range. They provide a one-stop shop for gun enthusiasts through their individual shooting lanes, gun rental service, Pro Shop and other various amenities. They have proudly been serving the greater Los Angeles area for over 20 years. For more information, visit their website: http://www.laxrange.com/ or call (310) 568-1515. They are conveniently located at 927 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood CA, 90301.



