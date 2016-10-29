       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Healthcare & Medical


Colonoscopies in Beverly Hills Offered by Double Board Certified-Gastroenterologist

Dr. Berookim, a double board-certified gastroenterologist, is widely recognized for offering excellent colonoscopy Beverly Hills services.

ID: 503650
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Dr. Berookim is well known in the Beverly Hills community for providing top-rated colonoscopy Beverly Hills services. He is a double board-certified physician and has a long list of achievements and awards. Dr. Berookim suggests that those who are healthy should have their first colonoscopy in Beverly Hills at age 50. This recommendation comes from a doctor who truly cares about the health of his patients and the local community. His intensive education and training leads him to perform colonoscopies yielding accurate test results. Accuracy is key so that a treatment plan can be enacted quickly if necessary.

It is Dr. Berookims priority to ensure all patients are accurately informed before and after their colonoscopy Beverly Hills. He is committed to patient care and comfort; therefore he works with both the patients and their general practitioners to provide the highest quality of care. Patients have trusted Dr. Berookim for colonoscopies in Beverly Hills for years. This is due to the fact that he has dedicated his life and career to providing quality treatment to those in need.

Though Dr. Berookim specializes in colonoscopy Beverly Hills services, he is also dedicated to improving patients lives by diagnosing underlying conditions and recommending healthy lifestyle changes. Through a colonoscopy in Beverly Hills, Dr. Berookim is able to detect polyps and colon cancer. Catching these conditions early is the key to beating the disease before it spreads to other areas of the body. Before and after the procedure, Dr. Berookim provides specific dietary and lifestyle instructions to improve the quality of life of his patients.

About Dr. Berookim

Dr. Berookim has years of experience serving the Beverly Hills community as a highly rated gastroenterologist providing colonoscopy Beverly Hills procedures. He is the director of The Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California. Dr. Berookim is double board certified and is an expert in colorectal cancer prevention. For more information about Dr. Berookim and colonoscopies in Beverly Hills, visit http://www.gidoctor.com/procedures/colonoscopy/ or call (310) 271-1122.



Media Contact:
Peyton P. Berookim
Company Name: GI Doctor
Phone Number: 310.271.1122
Address: Beverly Hills, CA
E-Mail: help(at)gidoctor.com



More information:
http://www.gidoctor.com/procedures/colonoscopy/



Keywords (optional):

colonoscopy-beverly-hills,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/29/2016 - 12:26
Language: English
News-ID 503650
Character count: 2537
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: GI Doctor

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 73

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Healthcare & Medical




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.166
Registriert Heute: 4
Registriert Gestern: 23
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 165


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z