Colonoscopies in Beverly Hills Offered by Double Board Certified-Gastroenterologist

Dr. Berookim, a double board-certified gastroenterologist, is widely recognized for offering excellent colonoscopy Beverly Hills services.

(firmenpresse) - Dr. Berookim is well known in the Beverly Hills community for providing top-rated colonoscopy Beverly Hills services. He is a double board-certified physician and has a long list of achievements and awards. Dr. Berookim suggests that those who are healthy should have their first colonoscopy in Beverly Hills at age 50. This recommendation comes from a doctor who truly cares about the health of his patients and the local community. His intensive education and training leads him to perform colonoscopies yielding accurate test results. Accuracy is key so that a treatment plan can be enacted quickly if necessary.



It is Dr. Berookims priority to ensure all patients are accurately informed before and after their colonoscopy Beverly Hills. He is committed to patient care and comfort; therefore he works with both the patients and their general practitioners to provide the highest quality of care. Patients have trusted Dr. Berookim for colonoscopies in Beverly Hills for years. This is due to the fact that he has dedicated his life and career to providing quality treatment to those in need.



Though Dr. Berookim specializes in colonoscopy Beverly Hills services, he is also dedicated to improving patients lives by diagnosing underlying conditions and recommending healthy lifestyle changes. Through a colonoscopy in Beverly Hills, Dr. Berookim is able to detect polyps and colon cancer. Catching these conditions early is the key to beating the disease before it spreads to other areas of the body. Before and after the procedure, Dr. Berookim provides specific dietary and lifestyle instructions to improve the quality of life of his patients.



About Dr. Berookim



Dr. Berookim has years of experience serving the Beverly Hills community as a highly rated gastroenterologist providing colonoscopy Beverly Hills procedures. He is the director of The Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California. Dr. Berookim is double board certified and is an expert in colorectal cancer prevention. For more information about Dr. Berookim and colonoscopies in Beverly Hills, visit http://www.gidoctor.com/procedures/colonoscopy/ or call (310) 271-1122.





