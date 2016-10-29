Rapid Weight Loss Program Helps Dieters to Lose Up to 23 Pounds in Just 21 Days

At a time when a majority of mainstream diets are being called time-consuming, inefficient and just plain ineffective a new weight loss plan is drawing attention for producing very rapid results.

The new diet plan, which is called The 3 Week Diet, was developed by health & nutrition coach and personal trainer Brian Flatt.



Flatt says his weight loss system forces a dieters body to melt away 1 to 2 pounds of stubborn body fat every single day for the first 7 days. Then the dieter loses another three-quarter to 1 full pound of fat every day in the 2 weeks that follow.



Yes, those weight loss results are typical, Flatt said.



The key to all this rapid weight loss is a diet plan that focuses on reducing and eliminating cellular inflammation, which is not a widely known cause of weight gain. Cellular inflammation seeks to control hormones that can keep a person from losing weight no matter how dedicated they are to eating less and working out more.



Common dieting advice like eat less and exercise more is bad science, and deep down every single doctor knows this, Flatt said. This weight loss advice does not take into account a bodys hormones, which have a major impact on whether you are overweight or thin. Your body's hormones can cause your body to interact differently with different foods.



Brians Three Week Diet plan takes hormones into consideration. It uses a very specific diet and particular supplements to gain control of the hormones so that the body naturally recruits more body fat to be burned for fuel. When your body burns fat for fuel, you will maintain lean body mass and your metabolism will increase.



Way too many people all over the world are wasting too much time and money on diets that are designed to fail, said Flatt, the owner of R.E.V. Fitness in Southern California. I have seen it with many of my clients. That is why I developed this brand new approach to weight loss.





The diet program takes a four-pronged approach to produce quick weight loss:



1.It clears up bad advice that is so prevalent in other weight loss programs and gives dieters the real keys to losing weight quickly.



2.It tells a dieter when to eat, what to eat, & how much to eat to lose maximum weight with minimum effort.



3.It reveals quick and simple workout routines that pack a real fat-burning punch.



4.It helps dieters develop the proper mindset necessary to lose weight and keep it off forever.



The three week diet program has been working so well that some people have been contacting Flatt concerned about the dangers of losing so much weight in such a short period of time.



I tell them: The fact is, in all of my research over the past 10 years, I have yet to find any safety data regarding the speed at which weight loss is achieved, Flatt said. Instead, most of the studies involving weight loss deal more with the methods by which weight loss is achieved  rather than the speed at which the weight comes off.



The fact is, carrying around excess body fat is one of the most dangerous things that you can do to your body, Flatt said. As it stands, obesity is the #2 cause of preventable deaths in the United States. Being overweight increases the risk of numerous diseases and negative health conditions, including a variety of cancers (Colon, Breast, Skin, etc.), type 1 diabetes, coronary heart disease, gallbladder disease, osteoarthritis, stroke, sleep apnea, hypertension, and many others. Considering these facts, I believe it makes sense to get rid of excess weight as soon as possible.



To learn more about whether the Three Week Diet could help you lose weight fast, visit http://www.threeweekdiet.net



ABOUT THE 3 WEEK DIET PLAN



The 3 Week Diet focuses on 3 main components to help dieters lose unwanted weight: exercise, diet, and mindset. Dieters learn how to eat, when to eat, and what to eat to lose weight fast. They also get nutritional supplement and exercise tips to speed up their weight loss even more. Finally, they develop the mindset to lose weight and keep it off for the rest of their lives. The 3 Week Diet was created by health and nutrition coach and personal trainer Brian Flatt. Brian is the owner of R.E.V. Fitness, a personal training facility based in Southern California.



