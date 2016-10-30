Regional Accounting Leader Sax LLP Launches Rebranding

Firm Focusing On Growth Opportunities In New Jersey/New York Metro Market

(firmenpresse) - The accounting and consultancy firm SaxBST today announced that it is relaunching as Sax with a renewed focus on growth opportunities in its regional New Jersey/New York markets.



Sax will continue to serve clients multi-faceted needs from its Clifton, NJ and New York City offices as it expands its scope and reach throughout the New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut markets. Sax will build on the personalized service and industry-specific expertise that have been its hallmarks throughout the firms 60-year history.



The improving regional and national economies make this an ideal time to relaunch the Sax brand, said Sax Managing Partner Joe Damiano. This is an exciting time for our firm and our clients, and we look forward to enhancing our service offerings and expanding our relationships throughout the region.



With its renewed regional focus, the Sax team can leverage its deep knowledge and experience across industry sectors and further its impact throughout the New Jersey/New York Metro region. Sax LLP will continue to offer clients comprehensive business growth solutions beyond traditional accounting, tax, and advisory services including succession planning, strategic planning, wealth management and other business consulting services.



Sax has always prided itself on being a true partner to our clients and an extension of their leadership teams, said Damiano. This client-focused, proactive business approach delivers the most efficient, cost-effective service and expert counsel across our focus areas.



The company will be led by Mr. Damiano, a 19-year veteran of the firm, and supported by seasoned partners and managers that specialize in a wide range of disciplines including multi-state tax, trusts and estates, high-net-worth individuals, non-profit organizations, and litigation support. Sax is supported by its team members that work in an employee-centric culture, emphasizing professional development and career growth.





Sax LLP is an accounting and consultancy firm, headquartered in Clifton, N.J. with an additional office in New York City. Sax is driven by its ability to turn every clients dream into a reality as a forward-thinking multi-disciplinary accounting, tax, and financial services consulting firm serving the needs of closely held companies, family-owned businesses, not-for-profit entities and high-net-worth individuals. Sax has 150 employees and has been in operation since 1956. More details can be found at https://www.saxllp.com



