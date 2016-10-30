JCI World Congress Quebec 2016: And they're off !

(firmenpresse) - QUEBEC, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/16 -- Anticipation is in the air as we approach the official opening ceremony of the JCI World Congress Quebec 2016 that takes place today at the Quebec City Convention Centre.

"We are very proud to finally be able to see over a year's work and planning in action. This congress is an incredible opportunity for the participants to broaden their business networks and to promote their products and services on an international scale", proclaims Mr. Jean-Simon Deschenes, Congress Director and Chief Executive Officer of JCI Quebec 2016.

Some 3000 participants from the four corners of the world are expected to attend the biggest business conference ever hosted in Quebec City. On the agenda till November 4th, is a series of training sessions, first-rate conferences, company visits, networking events, galas, and more!

Countries including Japan, India, France, and Germany will make up a large part of the congress turnout. "It's a window of opportunity for the Capitale-Nationale region, Quebec City, and Canada. With an economic impact estimated at more than 7 million dollars for the region, this will be a unique chance for Quebec City's business community to share its dynamism and to talk with representatives from around the world", states P.-Michel Bouchard, President and CEO of the Quebec City Convention Centre, which will be hosting this event.

A MODEL ORGANIZATION

On top of being the crossroads for business people under 40 from around the world, JCI sets itself apart by offering development opportunities that allow them to grow on not only a personal and professional level, but also as citizens involved in their respective communities.

"Using the strength of its network, JCI pursues its long term objective of becoming the organization that brings all sectors of society together to create a sustainable impact. This year, JCI's actions were inspired by the campaign Peace is Possible, a theme that truly represents the values of an organization that has worldly influence in a changing geopolitical landscape", explains Mr. Deschenes.

CONFERENCE HEADLINERS

Delegates will have the opportunity to attend a variety of presentations given by our keynote speakers, one of which, the highly anticipated keynote by astronaut Chris Hadfield, First Canadian Commander of the International Space Station.

The congress will also welcome Alexandre Bilodeau, the first athlete in Canadian history to win a gold medal on Canadian soil at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics. With the title Control and Risk Taking, his keynote will cover key factors that led him to win his second Olympic medal.

On top of their financial support with JCI, brothers Andrew and Geoff Molson will co-deliver a keynote about their entrepreneurial path. Last but not least in this impressive line-up, President and CEO of Quebec International, Carl Viel will be addressing the delegates.

AN ELEVATOR PITCH OF GREAT STATURE

The organizing committee is proud to present the first ever World Elevator Pitch Competition, presented in collaboration with the Quebec City chamber of commerce and industry (CCIQ). Each entrepreneur or young leader participating will go before their peers in an activity that compels them into efficient communication. They will each have the chance to sell their business model or ideas to potential partners or investors. The final round will take place in front of a jury and congress attendees on November 2nd.

COMPANY VISITS

Over the course of the congress, participants will be able to take advantage of four days of visits from reputable companies in the region. In fact, The Desjardins Group will open the doors to its Cite de la Cooperation Desjardins Tower in Levis on Monday October 31st. The following day, Tuesday November 1st, visitors will be able to go on a guided-tour of the Quebec Metro High Tech Park with stops at Arcane Technologies, Optel Vision, INO, and TeraXion.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, those interested can visit the Museum of Ingenuity J. Armand Bombardier and Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) to discover the ingenuity found in the transportation business. Finally, on Thursday November 3rd, congress delegates will feel the extent of dynamism in Quebec City's videogame industry by dropping in on companies such as Squeeze Studio, Cortex Media, business incubator and accelerator LE CAMP, as well as Beenox and Frima Studio.

The full congress program can be found here:

ABOUT JCI QUEBEC 2016

Created by the Junior Chamber of Commerce Quebec (JCCQ) and Junior Chamber International (JCI) Canada, the JCI Quebec 2016 committee is responsible for JCI World Congress Quebec 2016.

Founded in 1915 by Henry Giessenbier in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, JCI oversees close to 5,000 Junior Chambers around the world and brings together more than 175,000 young business people and active citizens aged 18 to 40 in nearly 125 countries.

JCI Canada is committed to being the leading development organization for youth under 40 years of age and includes all Junior Chambers from Vancouver to Halifax. The Junior Chamber of Commerce Quebec joined JCI Canada in 2002. With more than 500 members, JCCQ is the world's second largest local chapter of JCI.

