       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Machinery & Tools


Enablence Technologies Inc. Announces Filing of its Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2016

ID: 503671
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/16 -- Enablence Technologies Inc. ("Enablence" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ENA), a leading supplier of optical components and subsystems for access, metro and long-haul markets, announced today it has filed its audited financial results for the year ended June 30, 2016. Additional information concerning the Company, including its audited consolidated financial statements and its Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") for the year ended June 30, 2016 can be found at .

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and sells optical components and subsystems to a global customer base. It utilizes its patented technologies, including planar lightwave circuit ("PLC") intellectual property, in the production of an array of photonic components and broadband subsystems that deliver a key portion of the infrastructure for current and next-generation telecommunication systems. The Company's product lines address all three segments of optical networks: access - connecting homes and businesses to the network; metro - communication rings within large cities; and long-haul - linking cities and continents. For more information, visit .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Enablence Technologies Inc.
+1 613 656-2850 ext. 0



More information:
http://www.enablence.com/



Keywords (optional):

enablence-technologies-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/30/2016 - 18:30
Language: English
News-ID 503671
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Enablence Technologies Inc.
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 67

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Machinery & Tools




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.176
Registriert Heute: 8
Registriert Gestern: 6
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 172


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z