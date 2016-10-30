Enablence Technologies Inc. Announces Filing of its Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2016

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/16 -- Enablence Technologies Inc. ("Enablence" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ENA), a leading supplier of optical components and subsystems for access, metro and long-haul markets, announced today it has filed its audited financial results for the year ended June 30, 2016. Additional information concerning the Company, including its audited consolidated financial statements and its Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") for the year ended June 30, 2016 can be found at .

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and sells optical components and subsystems to a global customer base. It utilizes its patented technologies, including planar lightwave circuit ("PLC") intellectual property, in the production of an array of photonic components and broadband subsystems that deliver a key portion of the infrastructure for current and next-generation telecommunication systems. The Company's product lines address all three segments of optical networks: access - connecting homes and businesses to the network; metro - communication rings within large cities; and long-haul - linking cities and continents. For more information, visit .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

