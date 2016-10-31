Hemp, Inc. Subsidiary Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase 1,000+ Acres of Hemp from 1st Hemp Crop in North Carolina

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- (OTC PINK: HEMP) is pleased to update shareholders that its wholly owned subsidiary, (IHM), in Spring Hope, NC, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with , a cooperative enterprise of farmers, industry experts and seed breeders. BioRegen seeks to build bio regenerative communities throughout the state of North Carolina. According to the signed LOI, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC (IHM) will purchase the raw hemp that is to be harvested from BioRegen's land in eastern North Carolina, approximately seventy-five miles from Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina. The industrial hemp crop is to be grown on between 1,000 and 1,500 acres of land and harvested toward the end of next year, 2017.

"Our LOI with BioRegen is quite momentous. First, this will be one of the first legal crops of industrial hemp to be grown in North Carolina since it was legalized last year. Second, with our commercial industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, NC, we can process millions of pounds of hemp fibers and stalks to be incorporated into thousands of products used for clothing, plastic composites, construction material such as hempcrete, paper, biofuel, absorbent materials and more. Instead of leaving the stalk in the fields to be wasted, or in some cases burned thereby polluting the environment, we have the infrastructure in place to take that wasted fiber and process roughly forty million pounds per year... and that's just with our Temafa decortication line. Our mill can also process the same amount per year so we're looking at a whopping 80,000,000 pounds of fiber and core that can be processed and we are the only ones in America with that capability," said Perlowin.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation and other developments, click . (Remember to scroll down to see the other videos of this historical event of building an American industrial hemp processing facility and factory from the ground up.)

David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, said, "I believe this will be a turning point for not only our company, but for the state of North Carolina and America. We already have the infrastructure to grow industrial hemp in the short run. The NC Industrial Hemp Commission is now able to define the rules and regulations for growing industrial hemp. This industrial hemp crop is part of history in the making and I believe it will be a very lucrative venture for both parties."

Schmitt went on to say that the decortication facility is in the final stages of completion and should be operational very soon. Partnering with landowners across America, coupled with having the ability to process industrial hemp at Hemp, Inc.'s will provide unlimited business opportunities for the company.

Moreover, the (NCIHA) is also revving up to see industrial hemp production in the state. Through joint efforts with BioRegen Innovations Cooperative, NCIHA's initial operating expenses of $200,000 have been raised to fund and form the NC Industrial Hemp Commission so NCIHA is now looking forward to the probability of a 2017 hemp crop. The first board meeting of the N.C. Industrial Hemp Commission is to be held November 1, 2016 in Raleigh, NC. To join NCIHA, click .

It's no wonder the resurgence of industrial hemp has been sweeping the nation. Hemp is the number one biomass producer on planet. It's anti-microbial, anti-mildew, naturally UV resistant, and readily takes on eco-safe plant-based dyes. This raw material has been around for thousands of years with the production of it originating in Central Asia thousands of years ago. Its use is evident in almost all ancient, and many modern civilizations. In fact, the oldest surviving piece of paper in the world, discovered in China, dating back over 2000 years ago, was made from hemp.

While Hemp, Inc.'s primary focus remains on bringing its 70,000 square foot online, the company can see there are lucrative opportunities in not only growing hemp but also growing hemp specifically for CBDs. "While processing hemp is part of our , we're really excited to grow hemp for the CBD marketplace," said Perlowin.

"Cannabis plants bred for industrial hemp produce high levels of cannabinoid, or CBD. We can separate the hemp plants from the flowering plants to isolate them for their medicinal properties. We believe this to be a great opportunity for Hemp, Inc. and capitalize on so we look forward to partnering with landowners across America," said Schmitt.

With the country's largest and milling operation underway, (OTC PINK: HEMP) is strategically positioned as the leader of the re-emerging industry to and manufacture products made from hemp, as well as Lost Circulation Material (LCM) and other absorbent materials. "We believe this election could be life changing for the industrial hemp industry. America has an industrial hemp processing facility in its own backyard."

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used as a nutritional food product for humans and pets, building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

To see the video showcasing the dramatic footage of our hemp and Kenaf grows, click .

Industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for decades. Cultivating hemp does not require any particular climate or soil, and is thus found in all parts of the world and has been found to be a better alternative than other raw materials. Hemp products can be recycled, reused and are 100% biodegradable. The growth speed of the plant is fast enough to meet the increasing industrial and commercial demand for these products. Switching to hemp products will help save the environment, leaving a cleaner and greener planet for the next generation.

"The hemp crop grows dense and vigorously. Sunlight cannot penetrate the plants to reach the ground, and this means the crop is normally free of weeds. Its deep roots use ground water and reduce its salinity. Also, erosion of topsoil is limited, thereby reducing water pollution. The roots give nitrogen and other nutrients to the soil. After the harvest, this soil makes excellent compost amendments for other plants, and hemp cultivation can follow the rotation of agriculture with wheat or soybean. In fact, the same soil can be used to grow hemp for many years, without losing its high quality. The hemp plant absorbs toxic metals emitted by nuclear plants into the soil, such as copper, cadmium, lead and mercury." (Source: )

"" is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the #1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the "Freedom Leaf Magazine" article "" by Steve Bloom.

Freedom Leaf Magazine, one of the preeminent news resources for the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry in America, is published by , a fully reporting, audited, publicly traded company on OTC Markets. Stay in the loop with as it continues to deliver the good news in marijuana reform with some of the most compelling art, entertainment, and lifestyle-driven industry news in the cannabis/hemp sector. On the go? Download the Freedom Leaf mobile app to stay connected as they transform the delivery of cannabis news and information across the digital landscape. Get the mobile app on or .

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting . To subscribe to the "Hemp, Inc. Presents" YouTube channel, be sure to click the .

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit .

(OTC PINK: HEMP) seeks to benefit many constituencies from a "Cultural Creative" perspective, thereby not exploiting or endangering any group. CEO of Hemp, Inc., Bruce Perlowin, is positioning the company as a leader in the industrial hemp industry, with a social and environmental mission at its core. Thus, the publicly traded company believes in "up streaming" a portion of its profits back to its originator, in which some cases will one day be the American small farmer -- cultivating natural, sustainable products as an interwoven piece of nature. By Hemp, Inc. focusing on comprehensive investment results -- that is, with respect to performance along the interrelated dimensions of people, planet, and profits -- the triple bottom line approach can be an important tool to support its sustainability goal.

