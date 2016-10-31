How to Watch The 2016 Emirates #MelbourneCup Live on Twitter

Fans' guide to watching one of the most hotly anticipated events on the global racing calendar

(firmenpresse) - MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Recently, announced a new partnership with the Victoria Racing Club () to stream the 2016 Emirates to a global audience, the first Twitter Twitter has announced outside of the United States.

Come 1 November 2016, Twitter will livestream the 2016 Emirates from 2:30PM Melbourne Time, in its entirety, free of charge. This is made available worldwide to Twitter's logged-in and logged-out audience on Twitter and connected devices.

As excitement builds for the race that stops the nation every year, here is your guide on how to watch the Emirates live on Twitter and how to join the global conversation starting today.

Everyone can watch the Emirates live on Twitter. Simply log on to Moments? or to watch the live stream from 2:30PM AEST on 1 November 2016. The hour-long race broadcast produced for the Victorian Racing Club by the Seven Network will include 30 minutes buildup before the race, followed by post-race commentary and analysis.

Fans can also join the 2016 Emirates conversation and get front row seat to the crowning jewel of the Australian racing calendar. From race day fashion to punters' form guide tips, fans can follow all the latest trackside action on Twitter, live from Flemington.

Off the track, popular comedian Dave Thornton () will be horsing around in a mobile , direct from the 2016 Emirates birdcage enclosure, giving fans the best insider access to all the behind-the-scenes entertainment and celebrity news from race day.

To celebrate this year's Emirates , Twitter has also launched a special emoji to add colour to anyone who is Tweeting about the . Tweet using and a custom emoji will automatically appear in the body of the Tweet.

The 2016 Emirates live stream and other content is supported by sponsorship from , , and . To get all the latest updates from race day, follow , and .

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is what's happening in the world right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports and politics, from big events to everyday interests. If it's happening anywhere, it's happening first on Twitter. Twitter is where the full story unfolds with all the live commentary and where live events come to life unlike anywhere else. Twitter is available in more than 40 languages around the world. The service can be accessed at , on a variety of mobile devices and via SMS. For more information, visit or follow .

Host of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, the Victoria Racing Club at Flemington is the world's largest member-based racing club, with more than 30,000 members. Regarded as the world's most vibrant racing event, the Melbourne Cup Carnival is a uniquely Australian celebration of sport, fashion, food and wine and culture, attracting more than 300,000 racegoers to Flemington Racecourse over four magical race days each year. The jewel in the Melbourne Cup Carnival crown is the Emirates Melbourne Cup, a 3200m Group 1 staying race, one of the world's richest, offering A$6.2 million (US$4.6 million) in prize money.

