Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Promote Fantasy Fine Art Book

Narrative staged photographer, Gerhard Grossberger, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Meanwhile, an erotically alluring book and calendar.

Hertfordshire, UK - Narrative staged photographer, Gerhard Grossberger, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Meanwhile, an erotically alluring book and calendar. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to fund the publishing, marketing and distribution of the book and calendar to a mass audience.



Meanwhile is a truly unique project that combines the two described fantasies and generate stories that are full of erotic desires and wishes. The protagonist in the erotic photo story is a young girl named Sophie who looking to preserve her fantasies and keep the dreams alive. Thats why she decided by herself to fall asleep during the date with unknown people. These people realize their erotic fantasies when they meet the girl. That is the reason why they always have only one date with her. The young girl meets another foreigner on every date. Through the weaving of Grossbergers tale, Sophie becomes a princess, lost in an imaginary and parallel world between fantasy and reality.



Some time ago I saw two films that impressed me really deep. One was Brownian Movement with Sandra Hüller [and] Sleeping Beauty with Emily Browning Both tell about stunning fantasies. The first one is that a beautiful young girl has erotic dreams with older men, or men that are somehow unattractive. And second that a girl does not want to know what these men do with her, Said Grossberger. These two films inspired me to this project.



The central theme of Meanwhile is visual storytelling. Grossberger relays a story that exists in a unique space between a short film and a single photo. The story is shown in multi-page photo sequences. Each date Sophie embarks on is visibly displayed in a series of photos, allowing the viewer of the book to seamlessly follow every story and get a deep insight of the fantasies and erotic obsessions.



All photography is performed with high quality professional digital cameras. I use full frame DSLR and medium format equipment. Please note that the images shown here are preliminary, says Grossberger.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of Grossbergers Kickstarter campaign who pledge 53 or more (about $58 USD) will receive a Meanwhile hardcover book with all the photo stories with a hand written personal dedication. Additional rewards are available at differing pledge levels.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until November 19, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2epURyE



