David Myers, a game developer looking to release his first mobile game for android and iOS in December 2016, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Bubbles, a 1980's 8-bit arcade style video game.
(firmenpresse) - emperorjones2-99
San Diego, CA - David Myers, a game developer looking to release his first mobile game for android and iOS in December 2016, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Bubbles, a 1980's 8-bit arcade style video game. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to complete development of the game and distribute it to a mass audience.
Bubbles is an action/adventure platform game designed to look and feel like the 1980's golden age of video games. The golden age of arcade video games was the era of greatest popularity and technological innovation for arcade video games. From the release of Space Invaders in 1978 and the introduction of vector display technology in 1979 until the mid-1980s, the golden age reigned triumphantly. With Bubbles, David Myers has created a nostalgic trip back to this time with this original 8-bit title. Gamers can enjoy 20 levels of retro adventure filled with secrets and challenges.
Once The Kickstarter goal is reached, Myers states that he will purchase the required iOS equipment and run through conversions and test runs on iOS and then distribute the demo to those backers that have supported him.
This game is currently 80% finished and will be complete by the end of 2016 with [Kickstarter] help, Said Myers. [Kickstarter] support will help me cover the final costs in the production process as well as purchase the required hardware to develop this game for iOS also.
Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Bubbles Kickstarter campaign who pledge $5 or more, will receive an early copy of the Bubbles demo when the Kickstarter goal is reached, and a copy of the full game when it is completed.
After a successful campaign, I will begin adding the finishing touches on the project and obtain my developer licenses from both Apple and Google. If everything has played out accordingly, I will be ready to release the full version to my supporters, the App store, and Google play store, says Myers.
The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until November 14, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2e6qlf1
Contact:
David Myers
Phone: (619) 468-7438
Email: davidblazemyers(at)hotmail.com
Website: http://kck.st/2e6qlf1
More information:
http://kck.st/2e6qlf1
Date: 10/31/2016 - 08:12
Language: English
News-ID 503680
Character count: 2871
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Bubbles
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 65
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.182
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|9
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|250
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.