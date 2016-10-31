More than 200 industry executives to attend IoT event, with keynotes from Allianz, Amazon, Nest, and Panasonic
(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Leading IoT research firm Parks Associates will host over 200 industry executives this week at the . The executive conference takes place 2-3 November at the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam.
The two-day conference features keynotes from Allianz, Amazon, Nest, and Panasonic, as well as analyst presentations on IoT strategies and consumer research and panel discussions with high-level executives from start-ups, Fortune 500, venture capitalist, public relations, and media companies.
"The smart home concept is expanding across Europe as consumers explore new energy management, security, and connected entertainment solutions in the IoT," said , President, Parks Associates. "Parks Associates anticipates steady growth over the next few years in key smart home and IoT categories, including security, smart light bulbs, thermostats, and energy. At CONNECTIONS Europe, we will address ways to enable connections for new partnerships and discuss solutions that will keep this market moving forward."
What:
Date: 2-3 November 2016
Where: NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky
Dam 9, 1012 JS Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Press registration:
Agenda:
François Girodolle, Head of Product Partnerships, Nest Europe, Nest Labs, Inc. - Wednesday, 2 November, 10:00
Dave Isbitski, Chief Evangelist, Alexa and Echo, Amazon -- Thursday, 3 November, 9:45
, Innovation Manager, Allianz Worldwide Partners; David Tuerk, General Manager, Smart Home & Telecom Europe, Panasonic -- Thursday, 3 November, 11:45
9:00 - Business Case for Smart Home and Connected CE Products
11:00 - Monetizing Consumer Demand for Safety and Security
13:00 - Opportunities to Deliver Smart Home Solutions through Different Channels
13:30 - Securing the Smart Home: Privacy and Security
15:00 - Value Propositions: Accelerating Adoption of Connected Home Solutions
16:30 - IoT and Smart Home Integration: Wearables and Entertainment
8:45 - Smart Home and Controls: Value Propositions for a Complete IoT Experience
10:45 - IoT Impact on Home Services and Insurance
13:15 - Smart Home and Connected Health: The Role of Caretakers
13:45 - Seamless Interoperability: Standards in IoT and Smart Home
15:15 - Personalizing the User Experience: Innovative Interfaces
15:45 - Smart Home Solutions: Business Models Shifting to the Cloud
16:45 - IoT Infrastructure: The Impact of Data Analytics
include Amazon Alexa, ASSA ABLOY, Ayla Networks, Bluetooth SIG, Essence, EVRYTHNG, Icontrol Networks, MivaTek, mnubo, ROC-Connect, SoftAtHome, ULE Alliance, Z-Wave, and ZigBee Alliance.
include Antenna Group, Appliance Design Magazine, B2 Group, BayPay Forum, Best Web Design Agencies, bestseos.com, CableFax, Cities Today, Conference Guru, Council, CrowdReviews, FierceCable, FierceMobileIT, FierceOnlineVideo, FierceTelecom, FierceWireless, FTTH Council, HomeGrid Forum, HomePlug Alliance, HomeToys, IPSO Alliance, IT Today, Mind Commerce, Monsterboard, oneM2M, Open Connectivity Foundation, Payment & Cards Network, PharmaVOICE, Salutem, SmartGrid Spain, Smart Insights, Telecompaper, Thread Group, topSEOS.com, and Visibility Magazine.
Produced by Parks Associates, the 11th-annual CONNECTIONS Europe is a two-day executive conference focused on the impact of IoT on the consumer. The event explores innovative business strategies, new crossover industry partnerships, and advancements in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions that are creating more consumer engagement and business opportunities for smart home, cloud services, and connected entertainment solutions. Parks Associates industry analysts moderate all sessions, with discussion, insights, and networking with leading executives representing all IoT ecosystems. will take place 2-3 November 2016 in Amsterdam at the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky.
