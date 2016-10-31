Parks Associates hosts 11th-annual CONNECTIONS(TM) Europe: Smart Home, IoT, and the Connected Consumer this week in Amsterdam

More than 200 industry executives to attend IoT event, with keynotes from Allianz, Amazon, Nest, and Panasonic

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Leading IoT research firm Parks Associates will host over 200 industry executives this week at the . The executive conference takes place 2-3 November at the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam.

The two-day conference features keynotes from Allianz, Amazon, Nest, and Panasonic, as well as analyst presentations on IoT strategies and consumer research and panel discussions with high-level executives from start-ups, Fortune 500, venture capitalist, public relations, and media companies.

"The smart home concept is expanding across Europe as consumers explore new energy management, security, and connected entertainment solutions in the IoT," said , President, Parks Associates. "Parks Associates anticipates steady growth over the next few years in key smart home and IoT categories, including security, smart light bulbs, thermostats, and energy. At CONNECTIONS Europe, we will address ways to enable connections for new partnerships and discuss solutions that will keep this market moving forward."

What:

Date: 2-3 November 2016

Where: NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky

Dam 9, 1012 JS Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Press registration:

Agenda:

François Girodolle, Head of Product Partnerships, Nest Europe, Nest Labs, Inc. - Wednesday, 2 November, 10:00

Dave Isbitski, Chief Evangelist, Alexa and Echo, Amazon -- Thursday, 3 November, 9:45

, Innovation Manager, Allianz Worldwide Partners; David Tuerk, General Manager, Smart Home & Telecom Europe, Panasonic -- Thursday, 3 November, 11:45

9:00 - Business Case for Smart Home and Connected CE Products

11:00 - Monetizing Consumer Demand for Safety and Security

13:00 - Opportunities to Deliver Smart Home Solutions through Different Channels

13:30 - Securing the Smart Home: Privacy and Security

15:00 - Value Propositions: Accelerating Adoption of Connected Home Solutions

16:30 - IoT and Smart Home Integration: Wearables and Entertainment

8:45 - Smart Home and Controls: Value Propositions for a Complete IoT Experience

10:45 - IoT Impact on Home Services and Insurance

13:15 - Smart Home and Connected Health: The Role of Caretakers

13:45 - Seamless Interoperability: Standards in IoT and Smart Home

15:15 - Personalizing the User Experience: Innovative Interfaces

15:45 - Smart Home Solutions: Business Models Shifting to the Cloud

16:45 - IoT Infrastructure: The Impact of Data Analytics

include Amazon Alexa, ASSA ABLOY, Ayla Networks, Bluetooth SIG, Essence, EVRYTHNG, Icontrol Networks, MivaTek, mnubo, ROC-Connect, SoftAtHome, ULE Alliance, Z-Wave, and ZigBee Alliance.

include Antenna Group, Appliance Design Magazine, B2 Group, BayPay Forum, Best Web Design Agencies, bestseos.com, CableFax, Cities Today, Conference Guru, Council, CrowdReviews, FierceCable, FierceMobileIT, FierceOnlineVideo, FierceTelecom, FierceWireless, FTTH Council, HomeGrid Forum, HomePlug Alliance, HomeToys, IPSO Alliance, IT Today, Mind Commerce, Monsterboard, oneM2M, Open Connectivity Foundation, Payment & Cards Network, PharmaVOICE, Salutem, SmartGrid Spain, Smart Insights, Telecompaper, Thread Group, topSEOS.com, and Visibility Magazine.

Press registration is open and media are invited to register at . For more information on CONNECTIONS Europe, visit or contact , 972-490-1113. Follow the conference on Twitter at (at)CONNECTIONS_EU, #CONNEU16, and on the .

To schedule a meeting with an analyst or to request specific research data, contact Holly Sprague at , 720.987.6614.

Produced by Parks Associates, the 11th-annual CONNECTIONS Europe is a two-day executive conference focused on the impact of IoT on the consumer. The event explores innovative business strategies, new crossover industry partnerships, and advancements in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions that are creating more consumer engagement and business opportunities for smart home, cloud services, and connected entertainment solutions. Parks Associates industry analysts moderate all sessions, with discussion, insights, and networking with leading executives representing all IoT ecosystems. will take place 2-3 November 2016 in Amsterdam at the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky.

Image Available:

Holly Sprague



Parks Associates

720.987.6614





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3073716



PressRelease by

Parks Associates

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 503681

Character count: 5446

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Parks Associates

Stadt: DALLAS, TX





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease