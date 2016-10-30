Bombardier Appoints Dan Brennan Senior Vice President, Human Resources

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 28, 2016) - Bombardier Inc.
(TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) today announced the appointment of Dan
Brennan as Senior Vice President, Human Resources; effective February 2017. Mr.
Brennan will report directly to Alain Bellemare, Chief Executive Officer,
Bombardier Inc., and assume responsibility for leading Bombardier's global HR
function. His responsibilities will include building and executing world-class
strategies for talent development, employee engagement, and labor relations in
support of the Company's turnaround plan.
"I am very pleased to welcome Dan to our senior leadership team," said Mr.
Bellemare. "His proven track-record leading global human resource teams in
support of high performing and high growth organizations make him a perfect fit
for Bombardier, both where we are today, and where we are headed in the future
as we continue to transform the Company."
Mr. Brennan brings more than three decades of experience to Bombardier,
including extensive experience in North America, Europe and Asia. Mr. Brennan
currently serves as Group Human Resource and Talent Development Director at CRH
plc, a leading global building materials group, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland
with over 89,000 employees in 31 countries worldwide. In this role, Mr. Brennan
has executive responsibility for the group human resource function and execution
of CRH's global Talent Management strategy.
Prior to joining CRH, Mr. Brennan held a number of senior Human Resource
leadership roles with leading international companies including ISS World
Services, Electronic Data Systems, Hewlett-Packard and Xerox Corporation. In
these positions, Mr. Brennan played a key role in the execution of both
restructuring programs to drive improved business performance, and executing
employee engagement and talent development initiatives to support business
growth.
"Nothing is more important to Bombardier's continued success than building the
right leadership team to support our growth and transformation," Mr. Bellemare
continued. Dan's extensive global experience and dynamic leadership style will
help ensure we hire, develop and retain the very best talent needed to execute
our turnaround plan and grow our business around the world."
About Bombardier
Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.
Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility
worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable
transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our
employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.
Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the
Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability
North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted
revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com
or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.
Bombardier and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or
its subsidiaries.
