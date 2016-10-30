Bombardier Appoints Dan Brennan Senior Vice President, Human Resources

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Bombardier Inc. /

Bombardier Appoints Dan Brennan Senior Vice President, Human Resources

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 28, 2016) - Bombardier Inc.

(TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) today announced the appointment of Dan

Brennan as Senior Vice President, Human Resources; effective February 2017. Mr.

Brennan will report directly to Alain Bellemare, Chief Executive Officer,

Bombardier Inc., and assume responsibility for leading Bombardier's global HR

function. His responsibilities will include building and executing world-class

strategies for talent development, employee engagement, and labor relations in

support of the Company's turnaround plan.



"I am very pleased to welcome Dan to our senior leadership team," said Mr.

Bellemare. "His proven track-record leading global human resource teams in

support of high performing and high growth organizations make him a perfect fit

for Bombardier, both where we are today, and where we are headed in the future

as we continue to transform the Company."



Mr. Brennan brings more than three decades of experience to Bombardier,

including extensive experience in North America, Europe and Asia. Mr. Brennan

currently serves as Group Human Resource and Talent Development Director at CRH

plc, a leading global building materials group, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland

with over 89,000 employees in 31 countries worldwide. In this role, Mr. Brennan

has executive responsibility for the group human resource function and execution

of CRH's global Talent Management strategy.



Prior to joining CRH, Mr. Brennan held a number of senior Human Resource

leadership roles with leading international companies including ISS World

Services, Electronic Data Systems, Hewlett-Packard and Xerox Corporation. In



these positions, Mr. Brennan played a key role in the execution of both

restructuring programs to drive improved business performance, and executing

employee engagement and talent development initiatives to support business

growth.



"Nothing is more important to Bombardier's continued success than building the

right leadership team to support our growth and transformation," Mr. Bellemare

continued. Dan's extensive global experience and dynamic leadership style will

help ensure we hire, develop and retain the very best talent needed to execute

our turnaround plan and grow our business around the world."



About Bombardier



Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.

Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility

worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable

transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our

employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.



Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the

Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability

North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted

revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com

or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.



Bombardier and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or

its subsidiaries.





Contact Information



Simon Letendre

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 9481

Patrick Ghoche

Vice President, Investor Relations

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 5727









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Bombardier Inc. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.bombardier.com



PressRelease by

Bombardier Inc.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/30/2016 - 22:10

Language: English

News-ID 503683

Character count: 4338

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bombardier Inc.

Stadt: West Montreal, QC





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease