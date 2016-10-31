Prosafe SE: Future releases incl. Q3 2016 results to be published at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET

Reference is made to announcement on 20 October 2016. Prosafe SE informs that

result reports and other releases going forward will be published at approx.

07:00 a.m. CET, starting from the third quarter of 2016 which will be published

at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET on 3 November 2016.



Stig H. Christiansen, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Robin Laird, Acting

Chief Financial Officer will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CET give a presentation

of the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.



The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com. It

will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail during the presentation. The

connection to the web streaming can be tested from 1 November 2016. You will

find a link to the webcast on the main page of Prosafe's website.



The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com



Prosafe is the world's leading owner and operator of semi-submersible

accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and

listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information,

please refer to www.prosafe.com



Larnaca, 31 October 2016

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE





For further information, please contact:



Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 478 07 813



Robin Laird, Acting CFO

Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited

Phone: +65 65 59 19 90 / +65 81 27 21 01



Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations

Prosafe AS

Phone: +47 991 09 467





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







