Prosafe SE: Future releases incl. Q3 2016 results to be published at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET

Reference is made to announcement on 20 October 2016. Prosafe SE informs that
result reports and other releases going forward will be published at approx.
07:00 a.m. CET, starting from the third quarter of 2016 which will be published
at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET on 3 November 2016.
Stig H. Christiansen, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Robin Laird, Acting
Chief Financial Officer will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CET give a presentation
of the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.
The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com. It
will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail during the presentation. The
connection to the web streaming can be tested from 1 November 2016. You will
find a link to the webcast on the main page of Prosafe's website.
The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com
Prosafe is the world's leading owner and operator of semi-submersible
accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and
listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information,
please refer to www.prosafe.com
Larnaca, 31 October 2016
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 478 07 813
Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited
Phone: +65 65 59 19 90 / +65 81 27 21 01
Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 991 09 467
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.prosafe.com
Date: 10/31/2016 - 07:31
Language: English
News-ID 503684
Character count: 2315
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Prosafe SE
Stadt: Larnaca
Number of hits: 56
