BroadSoft Announces Acquisition of VoIP Logic

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 31, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft,
Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT), a global unified communication software as a service (UCaaS)
leader, has acquired VoIP Logic, a wholesale provider of BroadWorks-based cloud
communications services to internet and other service providers in the US. VoIP
Logic has been successful in growing its customer base by offering an attractive
cloud wholesale offer to its customers. This cloud model will be added to the
BroadSoft BroadCloud(R) portfolio and addresses the needs of service providers
who want greater control of their platform.
With best-of-breed technology and proven geographic resiliency, security and
uptime, VoIP Logic offers service providers the control and flexibility to
design, integrate and update their cloud services to address their customer's
evolving requirements. As an established cloud PBX and BroadSoft UC-
One(R) application provider, VoIP Logic will complement the BroadCloud UCaaS
solution, which enables service providers to leverage the feature-rich
capabilities, flexibility and reliability of BroadWorks(R) and UC-One while
transforming from a CAPEX-intensive infrastructure to a scalable, flexible OPEX
service model. VoIP Logic will represent an exciting complementary piece of the
BroadSoft SaaS portfolio.
"We see that a large percent of data consumed by today's business is through
cloud services, which is why BroadSoft has become the go-to cloud transformation
partner for service providers seeking to rapidly shift their legacy telecom
infrastructure to a network capable of delivering enterprise cloud applications
for mobile unified communication, team collaboration and customer engagement,"
said Taher Behbehani, chief digital and marketing officer, BroadSoft. "VoIP
Logic further strengthens our BroadCloud UCaaS solution portfolio, and the
ability for our service provider customers to fully benefit from the cloud."
For 2016, BroadSoft expects the acquisition to contribute approximately $800,000
in revenue and be $0.01 dilutive to its non-GAAP earnings.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "will"
and "enable" and other similar terms and phrases and include statements
regarding BroadSoft's ability to incorporate VoIP Logic's operations into its
existing BroadCloud solution, the expected benefits of the acquisition and VoIP
Logic's product and service offerings to BroadSoft and its service provider
customers, and the expected impact of the acquisition on BroadSoft's financial
results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements
are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by
these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the possibility
that the anticipated financial and other benefits from the acquisition are not
realized or are lower or take longer to realize than expected, BroadSoft does
not successfully integrate VoIP Logic's operations into its own or BroadSoft is
unable to retain VoIP Logic's customers or personnel, as well as those factors
contained in the "Risk Factors" section of BroadSoft's Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2015, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or
SEC, on February 29, 2016, and in BroadSoft's other filings with the SEC. All
information in this release is as of October 31, 2016. Except as required by
law, BroadSoft undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking
statement made herein for any reason to conform the statement to actual results
or changes in BroadSoft's expectations.
About BroadSoft:
BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud communications, collaboration,
and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80
countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with
an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30 service
providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users
and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance.
For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.
About VoIP Logic:
VoIP Logic is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider of Voice over-Internet
Protocol (VoIP) technology to carriers and Service Providers. VoIP Logic allows
Service Providers to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of running a
facilities-based communications service. Using our infrastructure spread across
6 collocation facilities, any Service Provider can design and incorporate
systems and solutions into their interconnected VoIP, Information Technology or
other services using leading technologies, with a high level of control, with
substantial economies of capital and operations while working with an
experienced and credentialed engineering team. Learn more
at http://www.voiplogic.com/.
