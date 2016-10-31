BroadSoft Announces Acquisition of VoIP Logic

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 31, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft,

Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT), a global unified communication software as a service (UCaaS)

leader, has acquired VoIP Logic, a wholesale provider of BroadWorks-based cloud

communications services to internet and other service providers in the US. VoIP

Logic has been successful in growing its customer base by offering an attractive

cloud wholesale offer to its customers. This cloud model will be added to the

BroadSoft BroadCloud(R) portfolio and addresses the needs of service providers

who want greater control of their platform.



With best-of-breed technology and proven geographic resiliency, security and

uptime, VoIP Logic offers service providers the control and flexibility to

design, integrate and update their cloud services to address their customer's

evolving requirements. As an established cloud PBX and BroadSoft UC-

One(R) application provider, VoIP Logic will complement the BroadCloud UCaaS

solution, which enables service providers to leverage the feature-rich

capabilities, flexibility and reliability of BroadWorks(R) and UC-One while

transforming from a CAPEX-intensive infrastructure to a scalable, flexible OPEX

service model. VoIP Logic will represent an exciting complementary piece of the

BroadSoft SaaS portfolio.



"We see that a large percent of data consumed by today's business is through

cloud services, which is why BroadSoft has become the go-to cloud transformation

partner for service providers seeking to rapidly shift their legacy telecom

infrastructure to a network capable of delivering enterprise cloud applications

for mobile unified communication, team collaboration and customer engagement,"

said Taher Behbehani, chief digital and marketing officer, BroadSoft. "VoIP

Logic further strengthens our BroadCloud UCaaS solution portfolio, and the

ability for our service provider customers to fully benefit from the cloud."





For 2016, BroadSoft expects the acquisition to contribute approximately $800,000

in revenue and be $0.01 dilutive to its non-GAAP earnings.



Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking

statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "will"

and "enable" and other similar terms and phrases and include statements

regarding BroadSoft's ability to incorporate VoIP Logic's operations into its

existing BroadCloud solution, the expected benefits of the acquisition and VoIP

Logic's product and service offerings to BroadSoft and its service provider

customers, and the expected impact of the acquisition on BroadSoft's financial

results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements

are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that

could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by

these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the possibility

that the anticipated financial and other benefits from the acquisition are not

realized or are lower or take longer to realize than expected, BroadSoft does

not successfully integrate VoIP Logic's operations into its own or BroadSoft is

unable to retain VoIP Logic's customers or personnel, as well as those factors

contained in the "Risk Factors" section of BroadSoft's Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2015, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or

SEC, on February 29, 2016, and in BroadSoft's other filings with the SEC. All

information in this release is as of October 31, 2016. Except as required by

law, BroadSoft undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking

statement made herein for any reason to conform the statement to actual results

or changes in BroadSoft's expectations.



About BroadSoft:



BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud communications, collaboration,

and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80

countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with

an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30 service

providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users

and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance.



For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.



Twitter | LinkedIn | Work It!



About VoIP Logic:



VoIP Logic is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider of Voice over-Internet

Protocol (VoIP) technology to carriers and Service Providers. VoIP Logic allows

Service Providers to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of running a

facilities-based communications service. Using our infrastructure spread across

6 collocation facilities, any Service Provider can design and incorporate

systems and solutions into their interconnected VoIP, Information Technology or

other services using leading technologies, with a high level of control, with

substantial economies of capital and operations while working with an

experienced and credentialed engineering team. Learn more

at http://www.voiplogic.com/.



Investor Relations:

Chris Martin

+1 561-404-2130

cmartin(at)broadsoft.com



Media Contacts:



Americas

Brian Lustig, Bluetext PR for BroadSoft US

+1 301.775.6203

brian(at)bluetext.com



Europe

Andy Crisp / Jon Bawden / Kate Anderson, Cohesive for BroadSoft UK

+44 (0) 1291 626200

broadsoft(at)wearecohesive.com



APAC

Terry Alberstein, Navigate Communication

+61 (0) 458-484-921

terry(at)navigatecommunication.com.au









