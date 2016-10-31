(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Biocartis receives EUR 1.4m grant to support development of its rapid NGS Prep
Panels
Mechelen, Belgium, 31 October 2016 - Biocartis Group NV ('Biocartis'), an
innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today
announces that it has received a EUR 1.4m grant from VLAIO, the Flanders
organisation for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, formerly known as 'IWT'.
Biocartis will use this grant, which has a duration of two years, to support the
development of NGS Prep Panels (Next Generation Sequencing) for its molecular
diagnostics Idylla(TM) platform.
The NGS Prep Panels that Biocartis has under development combine the company's
best-in-class sample preparation technologies for oncology applications (such as
FFPE[1] tissue, cytological materials or plasma) integrated in the Idylla(TM)
cartridge, with the generation of DNA libraries[2] that contain a wide range of
enriched genomic information relevant for oncology diagnostics. Both steps
comprise the majority of the NGS workflow. As such, the NGS Prep Panels can
function as a gateway to NGS by providing standardization and automation of key
sample and library preparatory steps. This is expected to reduce the total
hands-on and turnaround time of a standard NGS workflow with 50%-75%[3] and will
significantly reduce workflow errors given, amongst others, the high level of
automation.
While the Idylla(TM) qPCR[4] technology is ideally suited for fast and cost-
effective first-line detection of the most common pre-identified cancer driving
gene alterations, NGS technology is capable of detecting a broader spectrum of
gene alterations, which is particularly useful to detect less frequently
occurring cancer-driving mutations. The NGS Prep Panels under development, from
a health economic perspective, are as such a cost-efficient way to bridge these
complementary technologies.
Nicolas Vergauwe, Head of Innovation at Biocartis, commented: "Once again,
Biocartis is grateful for the financial support it has received from VLAIO.
Thanks to this project, Biocartis can further expand the true platform
capabilities of Idylla(TM) by the development of highly innovative NGS Prep
Panels, complimentary to first-line rapid and highly accurate Idylla(TM) testing
for the detection of the most common mutations. This will open doors to ensure
that a larger population has access to the newest targeted cancer treatments via
Idylla(TM) triaging, which is expected to improve treatment outcomes while
lowering healthcare costs."
About Biocartis
Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics
(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving
clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.
Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-
result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,
highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in
virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September
2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu
addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These
areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx
market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious
disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library
available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-
looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'
current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the
Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,
prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-
looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could
adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events
described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes
in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or
results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-
looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or
activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a
representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In
addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or
developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.
As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press
release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking
statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives
nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or
employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking
statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for
the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press
release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date of this press release.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] Formalin-fixed paraffin embedded.
[2] A DNA library is group of genomic fragments that contains useful information
that can be sequenced.
[3] Based on common NGS workflows and management estimates.
[4] Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction.
