Sequans and Gemalto revolutionize IoT connectivity with first genuine LTE Cat M1 technology

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





World first demonstration at GSMA Mobility Live! highlights greatly improved

efficiency

and significantly reduced complexity of LTE-M



Amsterdam - October 31, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world

leader in digital security, is partnering with LTE chipmaker Sequans

Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) to revolutionize Internet of Things (IoT)

connectivity with LTE-M technology. The companies are demonstrating at GSMA

Mobility Live! in Atlanta, the first Cat M1 IoT solution, based on Sequans'

genuine Cat M1 chip, delivering the greatest level of network efficiency and

simplicity achieved to date. The solution significantly improves power saving

capabilities to extend the lifespan of IoT devices while boosting performance in

indoor environments. It is ideal for low bandwidth IoT use cases including alarm

systems, asset trackers, smart meters, smart city controllers, wearables and

industrial sensors. New low-power, wide-area (LPWA) network technologies like

LTE-M will give network operators the opportunity to generate significant

revenues from the billions of connected things[1].



The LTE-M demonstration leverages a Gemalto wireless module that uses dedicated

Cat M1 technology based on Sequans' Monarch chip to enable a whole new level of

low power, low bandwidth IoT connectivity. The module connects to Ericsson's

RBS6000 Multi-Standard base station updated with Cat M1 software. The solution

is capable of supporting more than 10 LTE frequency bands from a single hardware

device allowing for true global coverage. Dynamic power management technology

enables more than 10 years of battery life for standard IoT devices. Samples of

Gemalto's forthcoming LTE Cat M1 wireless module are expected to ship in Q4

2016.



"Gemalto is the ideal partner to deliver evolving IoT-optimized LTE solutions



enhanced by digital security expertise," said Georges Karam, Sequans' CEO. "Our

successful Gemalto-Sequans partnership has led to major first to market LTE

innovations that combine our respective key capabilities and offer customers

distinct competitive advantages not available elsewhere."



"Cat M1 will enable a wide range of new IoT applications to the benefit of

Industry and Society at large. We are pleased to work with Sequans and Gemalto

to foster the development of an early Cat M1 ecosystem to support, for example,

a multi-function Vehicle Telematics application as enabled by this demo" said

Thomas Norén, VP Business Unit Network Products, Ericsson.



"The potential of next generation LTE technology to expand the IoT market

presents an enormous opportunity for low power, low bandwidth Cat M1 devices, as

well as for applications best addressed by LTE Cat 1," said Andreas Haegele,

Senior Vice President M2M at Gemalto. "Together with Sequans, Gemalto is

continuing to deliver first to market IoT connectivity solutions that drive the

market forward."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.





For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.







Gemalto media contacts:



Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang

North America Europe & CIS (Greater China)

+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046

philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com





Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki

Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266

ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com









--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Ovum Report "LPWA-IoT Networks in Europe: Market Status and Service Provider

Strategies ", 05 Oct 2016



Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/159293/R/2052564/768216.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.gemalto.com/



PressRelease by

Gemalto

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 07:02

Language: English

News-ID 503689

Character count: 5838

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gemalto

Stadt: Meudon





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease