Sequans and Gemalto revolutionize IoT connectivity with first genuine LTE Cat M1 technology

Amsterdam - October 31, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world
leader in digital security, is partnering with LTE chipmaker Sequans
Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) to revolutionize Internet of Things (IoT)
connectivity with LTE-M technology. The companies are demonstrating at GSMA
Mobility Live! in Atlanta, the first Cat M1 IoT solution, based on Sequans'
genuine Cat M1 chip, delivering the greatest level of network efficiency and
simplicity achieved to date. The solution significantly improves power saving
capabilities to extend the lifespan of IoT devices while boosting performance in
indoor environments. It is ideal for low bandwidth IoT use cases including alarm
systems, asset trackers, smart meters, smart city controllers, wearables and
industrial sensors. New low-power, wide-area (LPWA) network technologies like
LTE-M will give network operators the opportunity to generate significant
revenues from the billions of connected things[1].
The LTE-M demonstration leverages a Gemalto wireless module that uses dedicated
Cat M1 technology based on Sequans' Monarch chip to enable a whole new level of
low power, low bandwidth IoT connectivity. The module connects to Ericsson's
RBS6000 Multi-Standard base station updated with Cat M1 software. The solution
is capable of supporting more than 10 LTE frequency bands from a single hardware
device allowing for true global coverage. Dynamic power management technology
enables more than 10 years of battery life for standard IoT devices. Samples of
Gemalto's forthcoming LTE Cat M1 wireless module are expected to ship in Q4
2016.
"Gemalto is the ideal partner to deliver evolving IoT-optimized LTE solutions
enhanced by digital security expertise," said Georges Karam, Sequans' CEO. "Our
successful Gemalto-Sequans partnership has led to major first to market LTE
innovations that combine our respective key capabilities and offer customers
distinct competitive advantages not available elsewhere."
"Cat M1 will enable a wide range of new IoT applications to the benefit of
Industry and Society at large. We are pleased to work with Sequans and Gemalto
to foster the development of an early Cat M1 ecosystem to support, for example,
a multi-function Vehicle Telematics application as enabled by this demo" said
Thomas Norén, VP Business Unit Network Products, Ericsson.
"The potential of next generation LTE technology to expand the IoT market
presents an enormous opportunity for low power, low bandwidth Cat M1 devices, as
well as for applications best addressed by LTE Cat 1," said Andreas Haegele,
Senior Vice President M2M at Gemalto. "Together with Sequans, Gemalto is
continuing to deliver first to market IoT connectivity solutions that drive the
market forward."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
Gemalto media contacts:
Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang
North America Europe & CIS (Greater China)
+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046
philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com
Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki
Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific
+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266
ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com
[1] Ovum Report "LPWA-IoT Networks in Europe: Market Status and Service Provider
Strategies ", 05 Oct 2016
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.