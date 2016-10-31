FXCM Closes on Sale of DailyFX

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
FXCM Repaid $36 Million Owed to Leucadia
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) ("FXCM"), a
leading online provider of foreign exchange (FX) trading and related services,
today announced that FXCM has closed on its sale of DailyFX to IG Group ("IG"),
a global leader in online trading, for a price of $40 million.
Cash of $36 million was paid to FXCM on closing, with an additional $4 million
to be paid on completion of certain migration requirements.
FXCM's proceeds from the sale were used to repay debt owed to Leucadia. FXCM has
made loan repayments of $154 million to Leucadia with $156 million outstanding.
After the additional $4 million is received, FXCM will have repaid more than
half the debt.
"With the close of this deal we have made another positive step towards
completing our goal of eliminating the Leucadia debt through the sale of non-
core assets and cash generated through operations," said Drew Niv, CEO of FXCM.
Quayle Munro served FXCM as advisors on the deal.
About Us
FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) is a publicly traded company which owns 50.1% of FXCM
Group, LLC (FXCM Group).
FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex
Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia
Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other
firms under the FXCM group of companies (collectively "FXCM"). FXCM Group is
owned and operated by FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) and Leucadia National Corporation
(NYSE:LUK). Leucadia National Corporation is a multi-billion dollar diversified
holding company engaged through its consolidated subsidiaries in a variety of
businesses.
FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading,
spread betting and related services. The company's mission is to provide global
traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering
innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict
financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the
market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution
and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses
on FX trading and provides trading tools proprietary data and premium
resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging
market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high
and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which
may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be
suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer.
About Quayle Munro
Quayle Munro is an independent mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that has
an extensive, global track record of working with a wide variety of companies
underpinned by data & analytics, content, software, and services. We advise on a
full spectrum of corporate finance matters including mergers and acquisitions,
debt and equity fundraisings, IPOs, public transactions, restructurings, and
strategic and valuation advice. The company also provides growth capital on a
selective basis. Quayle Munro is particularly adept at working with private-
equity-owned and entrepreneurial-led businesses experiencing high growth. For
more information please visit our website.
Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release may contain "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of
the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 which
reflect FXCM Inc.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its
operations and financial performance in the future. Forward-looking statements
include statements about future results and performance, including future market
share and expected financial results. It is possible that actual results may
differ materially from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-
looking statements. Please refer to FXCM Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on
Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports or documents FXCM
Inc. files with, or furnishes to, the SEC from time to time, for a discussion of
important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those projected in these forward-looking statements.
Contacts
Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463
Vice-President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
jsales(at)fxcm.com
