FXCM Closes on Sale of DailyFX

FXCM Inc.

FXCM Repaid $36 Million Owed to Leucadia



NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) ("FXCM"), a

leading online provider of foreign exchange (FX) trading and related services,

today announced that FXCM has closed on its sale of DailyFX to IG Group ("IG"),

a global leader in online trading, for a price of $40 million.



Cash of $36 million was paid to FXCM on closing, with an additional $4 million

to be paid on completion of certain migration requirements.



FXCM's proceeds from the sale were used to repay debt owed to Leucadia. FXCM has

made loan repayments of $154 million to Leucadia with $156 million outstanding.

After the additional $4 million is received, FXCM will have repaid more than

half the debt.



"With the close of this deal we have made another positive step towards

completing our goal of eliminating the Leucadia debt through the sale of non-

core assets and cash generated through operations," said Drew Niv, CEO of FXCM.



Quayle Munro served FXCM as advisors on the deal.



About Us

FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) is a publicly traded company which owns 50.1% of FXCM

Group, LLC (FXCM Group).



FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex

Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia

Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other

firms under the FXCM group of companies (collectively "FXCM"). FXCM Group is

owned and operated by FXCM Inc. (NASDAQ:FXCM) and Leucadia National Corporation

(NYSE:LUK). Leucadia National Corporation is a multi-billion dollar diversified

holding company engaged through its consolidated subsidiaries in a variety of



businesses.



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading,

spread betting and related services. The company's mission is to provide global

traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering

innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict

financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the

market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution

and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses

on FX trading and provides trading tools proprietary data and premium

resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging

market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high

and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which

may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be

suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer.



About Quayle Munro

Quayle Munro is an independent mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that has

an extensive, global track record of working with a wide variety of companies

underpinned by data & analytics, content, software, and services. We advise on a

full spectrum of corporate finance matters including mergers and acquisitions,

debt and equity fundraisings, IPOs, public transactions, restructurings, and

strategic and valuation advice. The company also provides growth capital on a

selective basis. Quayle Munro is particularly adept at working with private-

equity-owned and entrepreneurial-led businesses experiencing high growth. For

more information please visit our website.



Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release may contain "forward-looking

statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of

the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 which

reflect FXCM Inc.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its

operations and financial performance in the future. Forward-looking statements

include statements about future results and performance, including future market

share and expected financial results. It is possible that actual results may

differ materially from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-

looking statements. Please refer to FXCM Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on

Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports or documents FXCM

Inc. files with, or furnishes to, the SEC from time to time, for a discussion of

important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from

those projected in these forward-looking statements.







Contacts

Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463

Vice-President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

jsales(at)fxcm.com









