October 28, 2016 - Vancouver, BC - Nickel One Resources Inc. (Nickel One or the Company, TSXV:NNN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bruce Reid to the board of Directors.



Mr. Reid is the former Executive Chairman of Carlisle Goldfields Limited, a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company that was recently (2016) purchased by Alamos Gold Inc. From June 2006 to November 2009, Mr. Reid was the President and Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Silver Corp., a Canadian mining company the shares of which also trade on the TSX, and from 2002 to 2006 he was Vice President, Corporate Finance of Research Capital, a Canadian investment firm. Mr. Reid has experience in corporate finance and in the mining and mineral exploration industry. His background includes more than 30 years of direct experience in the mining industry following graduation with a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Toronto in 1979 and a finance degree from the University of Windsor.



Mr. Vance Loeber, CEO of Nickel One says, I am extremely pleased to have an executive of Bruces caliber join our team and we look forward to working with him.



Advance Notice Policy



The Company announces the approval and adoption by its Board of Directors of an advance notice policy (the "Policy"). The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors of the Company. The Company is committed to: (i) facilitating an orderly and efficient annual general or, where the need arises, special meeting, process; (ii) ensuring that all shareholders receive adequate notice of the director nominations and sufficient information regarding all director nominees; and (iii) allowing shareholders to register an informed vote after having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation. The Policy is intended to further these objectives.





The Policy, among other things, includes a provision that requires advance notice to the Company in certain circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board of Directors are made by shareholders of the Company. The Policy fixes a deadline by which such director nominations must be submitted to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the information that must be included in the notice to the Company. No person will be eligible for election as a director of the Company unless nominated in accordance with the Policy.



In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than 30 days and not more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting; provided, however, that, in the event that the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the 10th day following such public announcement.



In the case of a special meeting of shareholders called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), notice to the Company must be made not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.



The full text of the Policy is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.



The Policy is in effect as at the date of this news release. Pursuant to the terms of the Policy, the Company will seek shareholder approval of the Policy at its next annual general meeting of shareholders.



About Nickel One: Nickel One Resources Inc. is a new base metal (copper, nickel) and precious metal (platinum, palladium, gold) exploration and development company evaluating the Tyko Property near Marathon, Ontario, Canada. Nickel Ones objective is to efficiently advance the Tyko Project through exploration and development to a mineral resource. The Company intends to build shareholder value through accretive acquisition of additional promising assets. The Company is currently completing the acquisition of the LK PGE NI-CU Project in Finland. Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, Ph.D., P.Geo., Director of Nickel One, is the qualified person responsible for the technical content of the press release.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

President, CEO & Director



Vance Loeber



For further information contact:



Vance Loeber

Phone: 1-778-327-5799 ext.315

Fax: 778-327-6675

Email: info(at)nickeloneinc.com



Nickel One Resources Inc.

Suite 1110 - 1111 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6E 4M3

Canada



