Masergy Advises Black Hat Europe 2016 Attendees on Mass Surveillance of Personal Metadata

Former Intelligence Officer with the National Security Agency Offers Techniques to Prevent On-Line Activities from Being Associated with Individual Personas

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Masergy Communications Inc. today announced that has selected , the company's Vice President of Cyber Security, to discuss a variety of techniques used by the mass surveillance industry to analyze personal metadata and what people can do to protect their personal information.

Black Hat is the most technical and relevant global information security event in the world. For more than 18 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research and trends in a strictly vendor-neutral environment. The global events and training sessions are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry.

David Venable is a former intelligence officer with the National Security Agency, with extensive experience in Computer Network Exploitation, Information Operations, and Digital Network Intelligence and cryptography. He has also taught about these subjects while serving as adjunct faculty at the National Cryptologic School. In addition, David has also developed and managed several U.S. national-level projects in support of global anti-terrorism operations.

"The metadata of your life is being gathered and stockpiled by collection capabilities that even Orwell couldn't have imagined, and it's not just being done by governments," Venable said. "I look forward to addressing today's Big Data/metadata activities on behalf of Masergy with Black Hat Europe's attendees."

Masergy's (UES) solution continues to impress industry experts with its advanced behavioral analytics and machine learning that collects, analyzes and predicts abnormal network traffic patterns that are indicative of cyber security threats. The solution has recently been honored by:

Masergy owns and operates the largest independent Software Defined Platform in the world, delivering hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communication solutions to global enterprises. Our patented technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience are why a growing number of leading organizations rely on Masergy to deliver performance beyond expectations. Learn more about and follow us on our blog , Twitter (at)Masergy, and .

