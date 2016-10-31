       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Discount Coupon for H&R Block 2017 Now Available

Maxmoneyzone.org now features a 20% discount coupon for tax preparation from H&R Block, plus details on the filing process with the company.

(firmenpresse) - A recently published article on Maxmoneyzone.org now explains to readers how they can take advantage of tax filing services with H&R Block. It also provides access to a 20% discount coupon. The author says this will be lower towards the IRS tax deadline, so one can get the maximum amount off their tax preparation fee now.

The coupon works by taking a percentage out of the tax preparation fees, the author says, which in turn are taken directly from the customers tax refund. He also explains customers can file online by themselves or go to a physical location, and work with a tax preparer. An online W2 finder is referenced and linked to , for those with simple tax situations, but theres also a link to a tax refund calculator and options to schedule appointments with experienced preparers.

In the article, it also explains what to expect, once a tax return is filed. The steps of filing electronically are outlined, which include the IRS receiving the tax return, and getting an email confirmation it has been sent. Its also explained how long the agency takes to accept a return. Once accepted, there is a process that ends with the agency sending the refund money to the taxpayers bank.

The post ends with the variability of state refunds, and the author once again points out the advantage of filing online. To learn more about the filing process and how to receive a discount for H&R Block, go to http://maxmoneyzone.org/learn-about-the-hr-block-discount-coupon/

About Frank Ellis

Frank Ellis is a Traverse City Tax Preparation Planner and published author. He has written tax and finance related articles for eight years and has published over 900 articles on leading financial websites.

Contact:
Frank Ellis
Maximum Money Zone
Address: 945 East 8th Street Suite A, Traverse City, Michigan 49686
Website: http://maxmoneyzone.org/



http://maxmoneyzone.org/



Date: 10/31/2016
Firma: Maximum Money Zone

