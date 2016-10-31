       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Computer & Software


it-sa 2016: RadarServices introduces study concerning Cyber attacks and IT-security in 2025

Nuremberg, 18 October 2016. RadarServices, Europes leading provider of Managed Security Services introduces its new study concerning Cyber attacks and IT-security in 2025 at it-sa, the largest trade fair for IT-security in the German speaking area. Designated IT security experts in Europe and Asia have been interviewed with regards to future IT-security trends and challenges. They shared their views concerning the development of cyber attacks and security technologies until 2025.

ID: 503698
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - The resulting big picture for IT-security based on the expert answers are characterized by an alarming future trend: a lack of IT security awareness by users and new technology providers are considerably complicating future IT security. Even more so: these factors will play into the hands of cyber attackers. A worrying outlook if one takes into consideration the rapidly growing dependency of (secure) IT in all areas of life as well as its potential disruption effects.

The expert answers should be understood as warning signals: namely that it is high time to improve the framework conditions of users and technology providers for the further development of IT security, instead of unconsciously enhancing the sphere of activities for cyber attackers, comments Harald Reisinger, Managing Director of RadarServices the results of this study.

You can find the complete study online here:
http://www.radarservices.com/study2025/



More information:
http://www.radarservices.com/study2025/



Keywords (optional):

it-security, study, cyber-attacks,



Company information / Profile:

RadarServices is the European market leader for proactive IT security monitoring and IT risk detection as managed services. In focus: the early detection of IT security risks. Data never leaves a clients company. The services combine (1) cutting-edge technology 100% developed in Europe, (2) the work of the security intelligence team in Security Operations Centers (SOCs) globally and (3) documented processes and best practices. The result: Highly effective and efficient improvement of IT security and risk management, continuous IT security monitoring and an overview of security-related information throughout the entire corporation.
RadarServices has its head offices in Vienna, Austria. Among the clients are medium-sized and large companies with up to 350.000 employees as well as authorities.

With worldwide SOCs a service delivery in customer proximity is guaranteed.

PressRelease by

published by: Isabell Claus
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/31/2016 - 10:07
Language: English
News-ID 503698
Character count: 1468
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RadarServices Smart IT-Security GmbH
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Isabell Claus Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Wien
Telefon: 43(1)9291271-33

Meldungsart: Interview
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 63

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Computer & Software




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.183
Registriert Heute: 6
Registriert Gestern: 9
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 210


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z