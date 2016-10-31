it-sa 2016: RadarServices introduces study concerning Cyber attacks and IT-security in 2025

Nuremberg, 18 October 2016. RadarServices, Europes leading provider of Managed Security Services introduces its new study concerning Cyber attacks and IT-security in 2025 at it-sa, the largest trade fair for IT-security in the German speaking area. Designated IT security experts in Europe and Asia have been interviewed with regards to future IT-security trends and challenges. They shared their views concerning the development of cyber attacks and security technologies until 2025.

(firmenpresse) - The resulting big picture for IT-security based on the expert answers are characterized by an alarming future trend: a lack of IT security awareness by users and new technology providers are considerably complicating future IT security. Even more so: these factors will play into the hands of cyber attackers. A worrying outlook if one takes into consideration the rapidly growing dependency of (secure) IT in all areas of life as well as its potential disruption effects.



The expert answers should be understood as warning signals: namely that it is high time to improve the framework conditions of users and technology providers for the further development of IT security, instead of unconsciously enhancing the sphere of activities for cyber attackers, comments Harald Reisinger, Managing Director of RadarServices the results of this study.



RadarServices is the European market leader for proactive IT security monitoring and IT risk detection as managed services. In focus: the early detection of IT security risks. Data never leaves a clients company. The services combine (1) cutting-edge technology 100% developed in Europe, (2) the work of the security intelligence team in Security Operations Centers (SOCs) globally and (3) documented processes and best practices. The result: Highly effective and efficient improvement of IT security and risk management, continuous IT security monitoring and an overview of security-related information throughout the entire corporation.

RadarServices has its head offices in Vienna, Austria. Among the clients are medium-sized and large companies with up to 350.000 employees as well as authorities.



With worldwide SOCs a service delivery in customer proximity is guaranteed.



