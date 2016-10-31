Zurich Wins Six Accolades at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2016

"Outstanding Claims Management Award" for Second Consecutive Year & "Most Innovative Product/Service Award - General Insurance"

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- ("Zurich") received six accolades at the "Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2016", organized by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers (HKFI). The top recognitions include the "Outstanding Claims Management Award" for the second consecutive year, and the "Most Innovative Product/Service Award - General Insurance" for the HealthAngel Medical Insurance Plan. Zurich was also honored as a top-three finalist for four other categories, including the "Outstanding Customer Services Award", the "Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award", the "Outstanding Online Platform Award - General Insurance" and the "Outstanding MPF/Employees' Benefit Product/Service Award".

The Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2016 is a momentous annual recognition in the local insurance industry, and Zurich's triumph in six out of the total 15 categories validates the company's success amongst industry peers and in the hearts of consumers. Mr. Eric Hui, Chief Executive Officer of Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong), said, "Claims is an integral part of the insurance business. So much more than a policy agreement, insurance companies must abide by protecting what their customers value most in life. This is the authentic truth and purpose of insurance." By being honored for the second year in a row as the winner of the "Outstanding Claims Management Award", it is a testament to Zurich's persistence in protecting its customers in times of need, and evidence of customer endorsement. With a dedicated and professional team, Zurich consistently thinks outside the box and is a pioneer in innovative intelligent protection that caters to the varying needs of different customer segments. Launched earlier this year, the HealthAngel Medical Insurance Plan, of which its protection against the "three highs conditions" (hypertension, high blood sugar and high cholesterol) was a first in Hong Kong, is an example of Zurich's constant pursuit of innovation. The top recognition reflects Zurich's acute market assessments and comprehension.

Mr. Hui concluded, "Zurich winning six accolades serves as a strong encouragement for our team. Zurich will continue to provide the best possible protection to our customers, when they need us to protect what they value most in life. Looking into the future, we will dedicate significant efforts in ensuring our individual, small and medium-sized, and corporate customers the continuation of Zurich's distinguished service levels and outstanding propositions -- to further strengthen Zurich's leading position in the Hong Kong market.

Organized by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers (HKFI) and co-organized by Metro Finance, The Hong Kong Insurance Awards raises standards across the industry by acknowledging top-notched performance and innovation, recognizing the pinnacle of achievement and honoring the outstanding accomplishment of insurance companies. A total of 15 categories were recognized this year, with a judging panel comprising of representatives of the most notable and respected in the insurance industry and related fields, ensuring the esteem credibility and integrity of the awards.

About Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich)



Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 55,000 employees, it provides a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, including multinational corporations, in more than 170 countries. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at .

Zurich's presence in Hong Kong dates back to 1961, offering a full range of flexible general insurance and life insurance products and solutions for individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized companies, as well as large corporate customers, catering to their insurance, protection and investment needs.

