Southall Travel's Managing Director Presented with ITT's Odyssey Award

(firmenpresse) - London, United Kingdom, 31 October 2016: Buckinghamshire based Travel Company Southall Travel's Managing Director Mr. Kuljinder Bahia has been honoured with the Institute of Travel & Tourism (ITT)'s Odyssey Award in recognition of his contribution to the travel and tourism industry. Mr. Bahia was presented the highly coveted award at the ITT's 60th Anniversary Party at Londons Dorchester Hotel on Park Lane.
The gala event replaced the usual annual ITT Presidents Dinner. There was a welcome reception, a three-course dinner and entertainment from Britains Got Talent runners-up swing band Jack Pack. Some of the industry's biggest names were part of the night.
In an interview which was featured recently on the ITT's newsletter, Mr. Bahia said his proudest moment had been "surpassing the £500 million annual turnover figure from our initial £500,000 20 years ago."
"Although the number itself is a milestone, it's more what it represents in establishing our team as one of the most significant travel providers in the market," he continued.
The honour comes close on the heels of Southall Travel being ranked at the 17th position in the prestigious Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250 league table that ranks Britain's private mid-market growth companies with the biggest sales.
Southall Travel is one of the largest travel companies in the UK and has a proven track record of consistent commercial success. In January, the company acquired a large office in the exclusive commercial district of Mayfair, London. The move is part of the growth plans and will provide suitable meeting facilities for the company's business partners and suppliers.
The Odyssey Award is among the most prestigious honours in the field of travel and tourism. The award is presented only if the Board of the ITT feels an individual meets the remarkably high criteria.
Previous winners of the Odyssey Award include Sir Richard Branson, Manny Fontenla-Novoa, Harry Goodman, Peter Long and John Hays.
Southall Travel is one of the largest travel companies in the UK and provides worldwide flights and holidays. The travel company has an extensive range of flight and holiday products offering great value deals for leisure holidays, last-minute flights, family holidays, honeymoons offers, weekend getaways, business travel and more. The company has a dedicated staff of specialised travel consultants, who work 365 days of the year. Southall Travel is an ABTA member and holds IATA Accreditation. It also has the CAA's ATOL license offering financial protection for flight inclusive holidays of its customers.
