Plain sailing for SpeedCast and e3 Systems

SpeedCast and e3 Systems team up to provide always-on, reliable broadband communications solutions to Super Yachts around the world

(firmenpresse) - Mallorca, Spain, October 31, 2016 - SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA), a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, and e3 Systems, an independent communications integrator and pioneer in the maritime communications field, are teaming up to provide e3s super yacht customers with always-on connectivity, regardless of whether they are at sea or at shore. SpeedCast supports the high speed and flexibility requirements of yachting customers with its global network and recognized 24/7 service desks on four continents.



e3 Systems is one of the worlds leading broadband communications providers for the super yacht industry. The company ensures a seamless service to its super yacht clients through its innovative HYBRID® solution, which enables the yacht to automatically switch between 3G, 4G, terrestrial services and satellite services like SpeedCasts best-in-class global VSAT network.



Piers Cunningham, Vice President, Maritime Services, SpeedCast added, Today, the demand for reliable, comprehensive, seamless broadband communications is unprecedented. We enjoy working with e3 Systems because they are innovators who are always pushing boundaries in a bid to deliver the best possible service. When our services are combined, we deliver tailored regional and global services to super yachts around the world with an unparalleled level of service redundancy.



We truly enjoy working with SpeedCast because theyre very good at responding quickly - much faster than other service providers, said Roger Horner, Group Managing Director, e3 Systems. Over the years, weve found SpeedCast to be adaptable, amenable and flexible. Receiving a rapid response from our suppliers is critical. SpeedCast listens to us and our clients, and are always willing to go the extra mile to provide a good service.



SpeedCast is extending its presence into the yacht sector and sees significant growth potential in this area. Through the partnership with e3, we are able to deliver world-class communications services to e3s global customer base and strengthen SpeedCasts position as a world leader in the provision of global maritime communications, said Piers Cunningham.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Plain-sailing-for-SpeedCast-and-e3-Systems



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/31/2016 - 11:06

Language: English

News-ID 503705

Character count: 2399

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease