KC Collaboration With Ministry Of International Trade and Industry Makes Entrance Into Healthcare Business which has Total Market Estimated of $9.5 Billion Per Year

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY and KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Southern Home Medical Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM), a leading developer of the healthcare industry, announced today that the KC Collaboration had taken its initial steps into a healthcare business partnership with the Ministry Of International Trade and Industry and to enter into Healthcare Business which has total market estimated at $9.5 Billion Per Year.

With KC Global Holding, wholly owned subsidiary of SHOM, we assist the Malaysian healthcare industry with the implementation of their services by switching them over to the CEO model infrastructure, thereby creating a new system and products. Our company aids the Malaysian's health company by creating the health awareness chain. This allows the company to be notified and know the inherent risks and hazards associated with individual health problems as well as gives the people more protection and many other benefits. In addition, this will greatly profit the income of the company's industry by increasing their market share and marketability.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "Our team has made great strides to develop the profit line of the company. We have increased our income projection because the Malaysians have made a new agreement (new contract) with us. We are excited for this opportunity to make great advancements in this industry as well as create more beneficial products for the people."

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

