Gran Tierra Announces Release Date for Its 2016 Third Quarter Results, Conference Call and Webcast Details

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") (NYSE MKT: GTE)(TSX: GTE), announces that the Company will release its 2016 third quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 7, 2016 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (4:00 a.m. Mountain Time). A conference call to discuss the 2016 third quarter results will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) on the same day. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Interested parties may also access the live webcast on the investor relations page of Gran Tierra's website at . An archive of the webcast will be available on Gran Tierra's website until the next earnings call. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call until November 14, 2016. To access the replay, dial toll-free 1-855-859-2056 (North America), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside of Canada and USA).

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia. The Company also has business activities in Peru and Brazil.

Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on a web site maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission at and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

Contacts:
Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
Gary Guidry
Chief Executive Officer
403-767-6500

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
Ryan Ellson
Chief Financial Officer
403-767-6501

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
Rodger Trimble
Vice President, Investor Relations
403-698-7941



