Torex Gold Reports A Fatal Accident at Guajes Pit

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) regretfully announces that an accident occurred at its Guajes pit on the afternoon of October 28th in which Mr. Jose Manuel Martinez Martinez, an employee of Equipos y Maquinarias del Sureste S.A de C.V, was seriously injured by falling rock. The mine's emergency response team transported Mr. Martinez to the hospital in Iguala where, despite the best efforts by the hospital medical staff, he passed away during surgery.

Fred Stanford, President & CEO of Torex stated: "Our thoughts, prayers, and support, are with Jose Manuel's family through the difficult days ahead. Support for employees has also been provided. All mining activities were suspended during the internal investigations, and the area of the rock slide remains secured until corrective actions can be designed and completed."

Torex is an emerging intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property in the Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. Within this property, Torex has the El Limon Guajes Mine, which announced commercial production in March of 2016 and the Media Luna Project, which is in an advanced stage of exploration.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Notwithstanding the Company's efforts, there can be no guarantee that the Company will not face unforeseen delays or disruptions. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the expectation that corrective actions can be designed and completed. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including those risk factors identified in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis.

