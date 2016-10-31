Christmas in Lanzarote: Heres What You Can Expect

Leave behind the cold bitter weather and soak up the winter sun in Lanzarote this Christmas. Here is what you can expect on your magical getaway.

(firmenpresse) - What if you could replace slushy snow with miles of silky sand? What if you could leave your scarf at home and get a bronze tan? What if you could open presents around a palm tree instead of an artificial pine one? You can enjoy the winter sun in December when you visit Lanzarote for Christmas this year!



What to Expect



Some may worry when visiting a tropical island for the holidays that the Christmas vibes will be lacking, but Lanzarote celebrates this occasion with more magic than you can imagine. Christmas music plays across the island as each town has fantastic light displays. As a popular location in the winter time, its a good idea to book flights, accommodation and a hire car well in advance.

The most unique thing about your Christmas will be the unseasonal weather. The kids will love the mid-20s heat as its perfect for a day out at the beach or relaxing by the pool. The ocean is generally 22°C at the surface and nights dont get much cooler than 15°C. You can leave the winter coats at home and pack bathing suits instead!



How to Celebrate



The major attractions of Lanzarote still remain open during the holidays. In addition to this, there are many traditions celebrated on the island! On 19 December, the Santa Parade goes through Puerto del Carmen. This event is not to be missed as dozens of people dress up in red Santa suits and go kart down the strip.



On Christmas Day, take a break from slaving away in the kitchen as most resorts serve traditional British and Irish Christmas dinners. If youre interested in abandoning your culture and trying it the Canary way, families traditionally have their feast on Christmas Eve followed by Mass and a quiet Christmas day.



If youre staying through to the New Year, celebrate in style on the island. Dress up nicely and enjoy a family meal together before the fireworks display begins at 11:30. When the church bells toll midnight, the doors open and the party continues until the sun rises.





In Lanzarote, 6 January is the celebration at which children are given presents. On Kings Day, the three wise men visit all the towns on the island, arriving on camels. Attending this parade will give you an incredible insight into the Lanzarote culture and a chance to catch some sweets that the Kings throw out!



How to Get There



Catch some winter sun in December when spending the holidays in Lanzarote this season. In just over four hours, Ryanair and easyJet fly from London to Lanzarote for as little as £105. However, many airlines offer great winter deals so make sure you to look around.



About Shuttle Direct



With Shuttle Direct you can easily book your airport transfers online in advance, so that when you arrive you can rest assured that you will be swiftly and safely taken to your destination. As the leading provider for airport transfers across Europe and North Africa, we would be happy to help you seek out that elusive winter sun in December with our efficient service.





More information:

http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/airport/ACE/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. For those heading off to catch some winter sun in December, wherever you choose to holiday, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

PressRelease by

Shuttle Direct

Date: 10/31/2016 - 11:45

Language: English

News-ID 503724

Character count: 3275

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shuttle Direct



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease