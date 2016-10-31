Chamonix for Adult Beginners

Novice skiers who want to rapidly progress in a fun resort should visit Chamonix, where you can find excellent beginners areas and expert tuition.

(firmenpresse) - I strongly believe that for young adults who are looking for a fun and thrilling vacation, there is nothing better than a ski holiday. You can spend the days shredding the slopes and getting an adrenaline fix, before partying well into the early hours in a unique, electric and breathtaking setting.



Beginners Nerves



If you have never been skiing before, you may be nervous about hitting the slopes and consequently falling down at every opportunity (and damaging your ego in front of your friends!). This is completely understandable, but you should know that many of the resorts have superb beginners areas and expert tuition available. This should ensure that you progress quickly and do not spend your entire week on the nursery slopes. Before you know it, you will be shredding the intermediate slopes with friends and then rewarding yourself with a few beers under the stars at night.



The Best Resort



If you want to progress quickly and experience an electric après scene, I urge you and your friends to visit Chamonix. This world-famous resort is in the stunning Haute-Savoie region and at the base of Mont Blanc  the highest summit in The Alps. It has terrific skiing for all abilities, a pulsating nightlife and plenty of other fun activities away from the slopes.



Novice Areas



Chamonix has a few separate areas for novices at the bottom of the valley  this provides many different slopes for beginners where you can get to grips with your skis for the first time. It is best to start on the short nursery slopes in Chamonix town, before progressing to the blue runs in La Tour. This village contains the excellent La Vormaine ski area, where there are two green runs and a longer blue. Once you have conquered these, you will be ready to advance up the mountain.



For groups with mixed abilities, Le Savoy at the top end of the town is a good option. There is an area for first-timers and a green run, whilst the intermediates can head up to the Brevent  you can then all easily meet up for après-ski at the end of the day.





Progress with Expert Tuition



If you have friends who are intermediates, you may be tempted (or pressured!) into attempting an area or particular run that you are not ready for. This is not the way to learn and it could knock your confidence. The quickest and most efficient way to rapidly progress is through tuition. Not only will this teach you the best technique but it will also provide you with confidence, which is vital for progression. The resort has fantastic lessons for adults, both in groups and private tuition. It is worth booking in advance if you plan to visit Chamonix in high season, as instructors often get fully booked.



Something for Everyone



Mixed ability groups should visit Chamonix as it provides skiing and snowboarding for all levels, as well as an après scene that is not to be missed. I am confident that beginners will rapidly progress with a trip to this excellent ski resort.



Mixed ability groups should visit Chamonix as it provides skiing and snowboarding for all levels, as well as an après scene that is not to be missed. I am confident that beginners will rapidly progress with a trip to this excellent ski resort.





http://www.shuttledirect.com/transfers/Chamonix/



Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private transfers to and from airports, cruise ports, train stations and hotels all over Europe and northern Africa. If you're planning to visit Chamonix, pre-book your airport transfer before leaving home to ensure a smooth start to your stay.

