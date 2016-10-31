Geneva: A Hand-Picked Selection of Luxury Boutique Hotels

Geneva is a city known for elegance and sophistication. This also applies to its many luxury boutique hotels  find my top 5 luxury hotels here.

(firmenpresse) - Geneva is a wonderful destination for those who enjoy the little luxuries in life. It is a city well known for its gorgeous natural surroundings, elegant town centre and sophisticated culture. You will find this elegance and sophistication everywhere you turn, including the hotels.



You will be able to find a number of luxury boutique hotels if you visit Geneva, all of which feature beautiful décors, a classy atmosphere and have many upscale features. This is my hand-picked selection of luxury boutique hotels which are sure to make your stay that little bit more special.



Eastwest Hotel



Perfectly situated in the city centre and near the epic Lake Geneva, this wonderful hotel has a distinctive blend of eastern influence and modern western traditions. This creates a warm, welcoming and luxurious ambience which is felt as soon as you walk through the doors. The hotel also benefits from a fabulous interior courtyard with a water feature, a gourmet restaurant and bar and a peaceful wellness centre. The décor of the rooms are particularly special, with parquet flooring, colourful fabrics and beautiful wooden furniture.



Hotel les Armures



A terrific hideaway found in the heart of the enchanting Old Town, this hotel has a rich history, having previously belonged to the Bishops of Geneva and the Chouet de la Rive family. It has been transformed into a splendid yet unpretentious hotel with luxury rooms. The rooms all have lavish décor, marble baths and incredible views of the Old Town or lake  two even have their own small inner courtyard. There are two restaurants (indoor and outdoor) which serve up delicious food, but you are also a short stroll from the Old Town which has many great eateries and hidden gems to discover.



La Cour des Augustins



This wonderful hotel is surrounded by Genevas thriving art district in the scenic Latin quarter, so be sure to spend some time strolling around to soak up the distinctive atmosphere. The hotel is a collaborative project, seeing two mid-nineteenth-century buildings joined via a central courtyard. Inside, you will find a fusion of modern and chic hotel accommodation, with each room individually designed. Each room is fitted out with stylish furnishings and self-catering facilities. There is also a restaurant, an art gallery and a boutique selling modern art and designer furniture.





Swiss Luxury Apartments



As the name implies, the apartments in this historic building enable guests to indulge in luxury. Each has a private entrance, modern décor, fully-equipped kitchenette and stylish dining and lounge areas. You can also enjoy high-speed internet, HD TV and power showers.



If you intend to visit Geneva on business, there are two VIP lounges and business facilities that will allow you to conduct your business efficiently and in style. Swiss Luxury Apartments are also brilliantly located, just a short walk from Lake Geneva and restaurants, nightspots and shops around the business district.



Hotel DAngleterre



As stunning from the outside as it is inside, this grand hotel has an impressive entrance and is located in an exclusive and sophisticated area facing out over the lake. The extravagant interior features original artwork, antique furniture, luxury fabrics and opulent chandeliers  and the same can be found in each of the enormous rooms.



The restaurant has floor-to-ceiling windows which provide jaw-dropping views of Lake Geneva, whilst the bar is a sophisticated venue where you can enjoy fine whiskies, cognacs and wine. This hotel has been listed as one of the worlds Top 50 Hotels and the bar previously won Bar of the Year  it is not hard to see why.



These spectacular hotels will provide you with the ultimate luxurious experience when you visit Geneva and are sure to make your stay an unforgettable one. If youre travelling to Geneva and would like to book a fast, efficient and competitively priced airport transfer to one of the hotels, feel free to contact my team today.





