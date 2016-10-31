Maximizer Re-imagines CRM Software as a System of Engagement with Launch of 2017

The release of Maximizer CRM 2017 demonstrates ongoing dedication to helping businesses succeed by delivering an enriched view that allows companies to manage the entire lifecycle of customer engagement, from acquisition through retention and expansion.

(firmenpresse) - Vancouver, BC, Canada (October 2016)  Maximizer Services, a leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions for almost 30 years, today released Maximizer CRM 2017, aimed at helping businesses use their CRM application as a system of engagement that manages the entire customer lifecycle, from acquisition through retention and expansion.



The 2017 edition, featuring innovative automations, enhanced business process configuration, expanded API infrastructure, tiered pricing and sleek design, expands on Maximizers vision of re-imagining CRM as a system of engagement.



Consumers engage through different channels -websites, email, ecommerce and more, comments Maximizer President Vivek Thomas. Relationship management software needs to connect with these systems to deliver an enriched view that gives businesses insight into where and when they can be of service.



Maximizer is continually expanding the enterprise application integration (EAI) technologies it works with to enrich the breadth of solutions available to customers in the cloud, and provide deeper customer insight. For example, Maximizer CRM 2017 connectivity with enterprise applications such as Microsoft Office 365 enables touch points throughout an organization - from Sales to Marketing, Customer Service and Finance, to take the broader picture into consideration, and proactively engage during the acquisition of new customers, and retention and expansion of existing ones.



The fully integrated CRM platform including Sales, Marketing and Customer Service modules, cloud and on-premise deployment options, configurability, multi-level security, anywhere, anytime access and tiered pricing, helps organizations deliver exceptional service at every stage in the customer journey.



The 2017 release is focused on automating repetitive tasks to free up time for customer engagement, giving users the power to create business processes for each client segment, enabling more front and back office integrations to deliver deeper insight, and making Maximizer CRM easier to navigate, said Manager of Products, Peter Nielsen.





Successful businesses do an exceptional job of managing their customer lifecycle from end to end. Were proud to provide an integrated, low Total Cost of Ownership, fast ROI engagement platform to help them do just that, notes Thomas.





About Maximizer

Since 1987 Maximizer has been fueling the growth of businesses around the world. Our CRM solutions come fully loaded with the core Sales, Marketing and Service functionality companies need to optimize sales productivity, accelerate marketing and improve customer service. With flexible on-premise and cloud deployment options, tailored-to-fit flexibility, state-of-the-art security infrastructure, industry-specific editions and anywhere/anytime mobile access, Maximizer is the affordable CRM solution of choice. From offices in North America, EMEA and AsiaPac, and a worldwide network of certified business partners, Maximizer has shipped over one million licenses to more than 150,000 customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.maximizer.com.

