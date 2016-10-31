Geneva for Coffee-Lovers: Heres Where to Find Caffeine

The city of Geneva has a fantastic coffee shop culture and there are many great places to visit. Find my top 5 recommendations here.

(firmenpresse) - If youre anything like me, no holiday is complete without stopping off at a local cafe or two and relaxing with a good coffee. This is a great way to unwind, people watch and soak up the atmosphere  the route to the heart of the city is through its coffee.



This is certainly true when you visit Geneva, a destination which offers sublime natural surroundings, a sophisticated town centre and a terrific blend of French and Swiss culture. If you are on a hunt for caffeine in Geneva, these are my five personal recommendations (in no particular order).



Viverra Coffee



Culture vultures will adore this very authentic coffee shop, where coffee is sourced directly from the Mountain Province in the Philippines. Here you will find a manual machine which produces amazing espressos. In addition to the great brews, you will also find a range of intriguing books to flick through and they hold regular art exhibitions.



Happy Days Coffee



This American diner oozes stateside culture, from the memorabilia hanging on the walls through to the traditional booths. You will feel as if you have been transported to the States in the 50s when you walk through the door. Head to this diner for a bagel and a coffee, but make sure that you also try a typically American, thick and generous milkshake. Happy Days Coffee is found at Chemin de Pont-Céard, which is a few minutes drive outside the city centre.



Café Remor



If you want to soak up the local atmosphere when you visit Geneva, head to this vibrant coffee shop found in the city centre. It is a favourite with locals, having been one of the first ice cream shops to open in the city in 1921. It is now a fun place to hang out and you can enjoy tea, coffee and cocktails in the evening. Dont forget to celebrate its heritage with a delicious ice cream too!



Les Recyclables



You cant beat a good book and fresh coffee, which is exactly what you will find at this charming café on Rue de Carouge. A second-hand bookshop/cafe, you can browse 11,000 odd books and relax with a tea or coffee in the intimate and friendly setting. You can also head here throughout the day for a full meal, as well as for a few alcoholic beverages in the evening. Perfect.





Boreal Coffee Shop



This is where true coffee aficionados will feel at home. Boreal Coffee Shop on Rue du Stand offers a huge choice of fantastic brews prepared using different techniques; this includes a cold-drip and filter V60, which helps to extract the best taste from the beans. Sandwiches and cupcakes are also available, as well as a wide range of seating. You can either spread out on a sofa and watch the world go by, or sit up at the counter and converse with the other patrons and baristas.



If you are a coffee lover, be sure to check out any or all of these fantastic establishments when you visit Geneva. Before you set off, make sure that you remember to organise a transfer from the airport with Shuttle Direct to prevent any last-minute stress.





