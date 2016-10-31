Klarm China Promotes Rapid Prototyping Services via 3D Printing

Klarm Prototyping Limited offers a wide range of rapid prototyping services to small and medium-sized businesses, including product engineering

(firmenpresse) - Klarm Prototyping Limited offers a wide range of rapid prototyping services to small and medium-sized businesses, including product engineering, research and development , custom plastic injection molding and custom pressure die casting, general assembly and small appliance manufacturing.



3D printing applications are continuing to develop as the technology expands. Designers and engineers find it very useful in the creating of design prototypes. Not only does 3D printing technology offer many useful design features, but prototypes can consist of many different kinds of model materials.



Currently, fabrication materials used to produce prototypes range from resins, polymers and plasters, many new ones may be on the horizon as well. Depending on the scope of the prototype to be produced will determine which 3D printing fabrication materials designers prefer. Key factors that can influence the choice of materials used in 3D printing prototypes are model durability, expected lifespan, and the complexity of design.



Many companies rely on the use of prototypes and models produced by 3D printing for the purpose of conducting product, and focus group testing. The test groups are looking for design preferences from consumers or end-users. The feedback received is incorporated into the design during this stage of the process.



The data gained is used to make changes to the product as it is prepared for manufacture. 3D printing is a crucial tool for quickly making cost efficient design changes, and the ability to rapidly produce a new prototype. 3D printing applications for marketing and design function is able to cut the time necessary for producing a workable prototype. Time and cost savings using 3D printers can be as much as two-thirds.



Prototypes produced, tested and redesigned utilizing 3D printing is highly efficient because designs can be easily changed until the engineering is ideal. Instead of gaining performance data as a result of field failure, data can be easily gained in the design process. Inexpensive materials such as resins and polymers used in 3D printing offer the most durable prototype models, and also reduce cost. Research and development in 3D printing technology continually advances with new materials being developed all the time. This technology plays an important role in the efficient production of prototypes for research and product development.





3D printing creates three-dimensional objects in few minutes. It takes digital input from 3dimensional model or data and creates three-dimensional object through an additive. It is easy to use and affordable. Used by designers or for concept development or even product design to speed up the design process. Using 3D printing process, you can be able to create actual end parts and objects of your own choice. Some objects that you can create using 3D printing process include crafts, jewelry, fittings and many more.



3D printing stands on the forefront of many new product markets, fabrication materials, and hardware applications, both for the business and consumer markets. Advancing technologies are steadily developing and many advantages in advanced hardware, software and fabrication materials used in available rapid prototype systems have resulted.



3D printing advancements allow for the faster and more cost efficient prototype, and fabrication model. 3D printing advantages also include the elimination of expensive tooling, manpower, and the costs associated with the creation of design prototypes. All of these 3D printing advantages help firms to create the models necessary in order to bring their products to market.



Klarm Prototyping Ltd strives to turn out to be the most professional rapid prototype from China supplier. The firm continuously tries to reach top excellence level in quality. They want to deliver customers with precision prototypes sold at competitive prices and delivered on time.



